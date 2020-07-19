All apartments in Denver
950 S. Dayton St
950 S. Dayton St

950 South Dayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

950 South Dayton Street, Denver, CO 80247
Windsor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 02/01/19 $700 room for rent for SINGLE MEN ONLY! - Property Id: 39344

Large bedroom suite in this 5,000SF house (with 3 bedrooms, 4 baths total). Looking for a compatible housemate. Single males ONLY!! NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO MESS!! Rent includes share of common areas in house and 1/3 acre grounds, off street parking, yard/lawn maintenance, WIFI, heat, A/C, unfurnished private room/bath, shared laundry, huge basement for some storage, on bus line. Recently updated kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, SS appliances; both a breakfast room and dining room. Looking for a 'together' individual who knows how to live with others. Call JIM: 720-391-9329 to meet and discuss further. Rent is $700/mo. with a $350.00 refundable ($100 of which is NOT refundable) security deposit. Please be clean, responsible and accountable/or contact me at Jaeerk@Gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39344
Property Id 39344

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4601663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 S. Dayton St have any available units?
950 S. Dayton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 S. Dayton St have?
Some of 950 S. Dayton St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 S. Dayton St currently offering any rent specials?
950 S. Dayton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 S. Dayton St pet-friendly?
No, 950 S. Dayton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 950 S. Dayton St offer parking?
No, 950 S. Dayton St does not offer parking.
Does 950 S. Dayton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 S. Dayton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 S. Dayton St have a pool?
No, 950 S. Dayton St does not have a pool.
Does 950 S. Dayton St have accessible units?
No, 950 S. Dayton St does not have accessible units.
Does 950 S. Dayton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 S. Dayton St has units with dishwashers.
