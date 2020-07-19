950 S. Dayton St

Amenities

Large bedroom suite in this 5,000SF house (with 3 bedrooms, 4 baths total). Looking for a compatible housemate. Single males ONLY!! NO PETS, NO SMOKING, NO MESS!! Rent includes share of common areas in house and 1/3 acre grounds, off street parking, yard/lawn maintenance, WIFI, heat, A/C, unfurnished private room/bath, shared laundry, huge basement for some storage, on bus line. Recently updated kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, SS appliances; both a breakfast room and dining room. Looking for a 'together' individual who knows how to live with others. Call JIM: 720-391-9329 to meet and discuss further. Rent is $700/mo. with a $350.00 refundable ($100 of which is NOT refundable) security deposit. Please be clean, responsible and accountable/or contact me at Jaeerk@Gmail.com

