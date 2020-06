Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

** Location Location ** Mayfair / Park Hill top floor townhome with a private roof top deck. Excellent floor plan for entertaining that is bright and open. The home was recently remodeled with wood floors, granite, stainless steel appliances and a huge master with a 5 piece bath (with jet tub). There is a ton of storage with the unit and one covered parking spot (it is never a problem parking in front of the unit). Water and Heat are included.