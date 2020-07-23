9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

This 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment has just been remodeled with new paint, flooring and Carpet. With easy access to 225 & I-25, this unit makes for an excellent location for commutes to Denver. This property is on the 2nd floor with a shared Washer & Dryer on the 1st floor.



--------------------------------------



Contact Nathan at:

Nathan@WoodruffPM.com or 321-276-4066 for more information and to schedule a showing.



--------------------------------------



INCOME REQUIREMENT / CREDIT SCORE



Applicants must show verifiable current income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount and the applicants credit score must be above 650 or the application may be denied.



RENTAL / EVICTION / CRIMINAL / BANKRUPTCY:

Evictions filed against an applicant in the past 7 years (whether completed or not), lease violations, broken leases, and/or moneys owed or late payments to previous landlords or creditors may disqualify your application.



Criminal felony convictions within the last 7 years are evaluated on a case-by-case basis but may disqualify your application.



Being registered as a sexual offender in the last 7 years may disqualify your application.



Any bankruptcy within the last 7 years, regardless of type, that has not yet been discharged may disqualify your application.



If the application fails to pay the rental application fee in the amount specified, the application will be disqualified.



If the applicant fails to provide accurate or complete information in the rental application the application will be denied.



Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.