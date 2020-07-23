All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7
Last updated July 21 2020 at 7:26 AM

9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7

9220 East Girard Avenue · (720) 325-2355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9220 East Girard Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment has just been remodeled with new paint, flooring and Carpet. With easy access to 225 & I-25, this unit makes for an excellent location for commutes to Denver. This property is on the 2nd floor with a shared Washer & Dryer on the 1st floor.

--------------------------------------

Contact Nathan at:
Nathan@WoodruffPM.com or 321-276-4066 for more information and to schedule a showing.

--------------------------------------

INCOME REQUIREMENT / CREDIT SCORE

Applicants must show verifiable current income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount and the applicants credit score must be above 650 or the application may be denied.

RENTAL / EVICTION / CRIMINAL / BANKRUPTCY:
Evictions filed against an applicant in the past 7 years (whether completed or not), lease violations, broken leases, and/or moneys owed or late payments to previous landlords or creditors may disqualify your application.

Criminal felony convictions within the last 7 years are evaluated on a case-by-case basis but may disqualify your application.

Being registered as a sexual offender in the last 7 years may disqualify your application.

Any bankruptcy within the last 7 years, regardless of type, that has not yet been discharged may disqualify your application.

If the application fails to pay the rental application fee in the amount specified, the application will be disqualified.

If the applicant fails to provide accurate or complete information in the rental application the application will be denied.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 have any available units?
9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 have?
Some of 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 pet-friendly?
No, 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 offer parking?
No, 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 does not offer parking.
Does 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 have a pool?
Yes, 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 has a pool.
Does 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9220 E Girard Ave Apt 7?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDenver 2 Bedroom Apartments
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Apartments
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity