This is for lease takeover only, for one bed and one bath. Lease is over Dec 9th, you can renew lease if youre interested. $400 Security deposit is already been paid for. The apartment is called Tava waters, it includes washer and dryer in unit, trash valet, nest thermostat and locking system. You have access to 2 floored gym and rock climbing space, as well as fitness classes. 60 acre lake with equipment you can rent out for free.