Denver, CO
910 N Marion St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

910 N Marion St

910 North Marion Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 North Marion Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Near Cheeseman Park! **25% Off First Months Rent** - This great 3 bedroom single family home is located just 2 blocks from Cheeseman Park on a quiet street near numerous attractions. Enjoy a walk to the Denver Botanic Gardens, shops on 9th Ave, Capitol Hill, and surrounding streets! Spacious home with high ceilings and big closets. Enjoy a large bay window in one bedroom and a private sun-room attached to another. This home boasts a large addition perfect for dining, a spacious back and side yard, three well sized bedroom on the upstairs floor, and charming details that such of ornate vent covers and original wallpaper.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent for well qualified applicants. All utilities must be transferred into your name when the lease begins. There is a $45 application fee for each adult who will be living at the residence, and all adults must be on the lease.

Receive 25% off of your first Months rent!!

To view our rental criteria or apply online, please visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com/vacancies. Call today for a personal showing! 720-317-9714 Crete.

(RLNE4453490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 N Marion St have any available units?
910 N Marion St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 910 N Marion St currently offering any rent specials?
910 N Marion St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 N Marion St pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 N Marion St is pet friendly.
Does 910 N Marion St offer parking?
No, 910 N Marion St does not offer parking.
Does 910 N Marion St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 N Marion St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 N Marion St have a pool?
No, 910 N Marion St does not have a pool.
Does 910 N Marion St have accessible units?
No, 910 N Marion St does not have accessible units.
Does 910 N Marion St have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 N Marion St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 N Marion St have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 N Marion St does not have units with air conditioning.
