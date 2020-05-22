910 N Marion St

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom Near Cheeseman Park! **25% Off First Months Rent** - This great 3 bedroom single family home is located just 2 blocks from Cheeseman Park on a quiet street near numerous attractions. Enjoy a walk to the Denver Botanic Gardens, shops on 9th Ave, Capitol Hill, and surrounding streets! Spacious home with high ceilings and big closets. Enjoy a large bay window in one bedroom and a private sun-room attached to another. This home boasts a large addition perfect for dining, a spacious back and side yard, three well sized bedroom on the upstairs floor, and charming details that such of ornate vent covers and original wallpaper.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent for well qualified applicants. All utilities must be transferred into your name when the lease begins. There is a $45 application fee for each adult who will be living at the residence, and all adults must be on the lease.



Receive 25% off of your first Months rent!!



To view our rental criteria or apply online, please visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com/vacancies. Call today for a personal showing! 720-317-9714 Crete.



(RLNE4453490)