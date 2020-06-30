All apartments in Denver
906 S. Krameria Street.
906 S. Krameria Street

906 South Krameria Street · No Longer Available
Location

906 South Krameria Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SINGLE FAMILY HOME - This ranch style single family home features on the main level: living room, dining room, kitchen with new counter-top, range, refrigerator, bathroom and bedroom. The basement features 2nd bedroom and large 3rd bedroom or family room, 3/4 bathroom and laundry area with washer/dryer hook ups.
Rent $1750.00 Deposit $1700.00 and $40.00 application fee per applicants 18 years of age
Pets are welcomed with an additional $100.00 deposit and $50.00 per month per pet. No pit-bulls, rotts, Doberman, chows etc..
No Evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS.

To schedule a showing call or text Ruby at 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com

(RLNE2134183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

