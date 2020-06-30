906 S. Krameria Street.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SINGLE FAMILY HOME - This ranch style single family home features on the main level: living room, dining room, kitchen with new counter-top, range, refrigerator, bathroom and bedroom. The basement features 2nd bedroom and large 3rd bedroom or family room, 3/4 bathroom and laundry area with washer/dryer hook ups.

Rent $1750.00 Deposit $1700.00 and $40.00 application fee per applicants 18 years of age

Pets are welcomed with an additional $100.00 deposit and $50.00 per month per pet. No pit-bulls, rotts, Doberman, chows etc..

No Evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS.



To schedule a showing call or text Ruby at 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com



(RLNE2134183)