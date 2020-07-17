9040 Cherry Creek South Drive

Amenities

Come tour this great three bedroom condo in the Cherry Creek Meadows community! This property features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 1,683 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan with beautiful tile flooring, black appliances, granite countertops, and a bar top that is perfect for casual dining or entertaining guests. Just off the kitchen is a spacious living room that has many windows that bring in great natural light, along with a fireplace and carpeting that keeps the space extra cozy. There are three bedrooms on the second floor as well as two bathrooms, while the additional half bath is located on the main floor for extra convenience. Downstairs you will find a partially finished basement that adds great storage space. There is also a washer and dryer for located in the basement. Living in this community you will have access to a pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. You will love the location of this property as it is only minutes from Target, Safeway, Cherry Creek Country Club and countless shops and restaurants. Commuting will be simple with quick access to both I-225 and I-25. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!



Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Basement

Utilities Included in Rent: Water and Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 2 car garage

School District: Denver County 1

Occupancy: Max of 2 if Unrelated



Property will be vacant July 12th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.