Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:51 PM

9040 Cherry Creek South Drive

9040 Cherry Creek South Drive · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9040 Cherry Creek South Drive, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1683 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Come tour this great three bedroom condo in the Cherry Creek Meadows community! This property features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 1,683 square feet of livable space. The kitchen has an open floor plan with beautiful tile flooring, black appliances, granite countertops, and a bar top that is perfect for casual dining or entertaining guests. Just off the kitchen is a spacious living room that has many windows that bring in great natural light, along with a fireplace and carpeting that keeps the space extra cozy. There are three bedrooms on the second floor as well as two bathrooms, while the additional half bath is located on the main floor for extra convenience. Downstairs you will find a partially finished basement that adds great storage space. There is also a washer and dryer for located in the basement. Living in this community you will have access to a pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. You will love the location of this property as it is only minutes from Target, Safeway, Cherry Creek Country Club and countless shops and restaurants. Commuting will be simple with quick access to both I-225 and I-25. You will not want to miss out on this great opportunity, so apply today!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities: Fireplace, Basement
Utilities Included in Rent: Water and Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2 car garage
School District: Denver County 1
Occupancy: Max of 2 if Unrelated

Property will be vacant July 12th. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9040 Cherry Creek South Drive have any available units?
9040 Cherry Creek South Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9040 Cherry Creek South Drive have?
Some of 9040 Cherry Creek South Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9040 Cherry Creek South Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9040 Cherry Creek South Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9040 Cherry Creek South Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9040 Cherry Creek South Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9040 Cherry Creek South Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9040 Cherry Creek South Drive offers parking.
Does 9040 Cherry Creek South Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9040 Cherry Creek South Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9040 Cherry Creek South Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9040 Cherry Creek South Drive has a pool.
Does 9040 Cherry Creek South Drive have accessible units?
No, 9040 Cherry Creek South Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9040 Cherry Creek South Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9040 Cherry Creek South Drive has units with dishwashers.
