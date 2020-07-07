All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

9004 East Lehigh Avenue

9004 East Lehigh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9004 East Lehigh Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
Wonderful Townhome in Terrific Location - Enjoy this wonderful 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath unit located close to everything. At over 1500 square feet this two story unit provides space in every fashion. Rooms include an entry Living Room, a Family Room / Dining area, Huge Master Bedroom and so much more. Beautiful Kitchen has been recently remodeled to include new Cherry Wood Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counter Tops. Entry to this unit opens from a wonderful grassy courtyard and exits out to a beautiful updated back patio with rope lighting, & planters for gardening. Two dedicated carport spaces included along with secure storage. Walking distance to the Dayton RTD Light Rail Station, Village Greens Park & Cherry Creek State Park

FACTS: Built in
1584 Square Feet
Heating: Gas / Forced Air
Utilities: Xcel Energy
Schools: Samuels Elementary, Hamilton Middle & Cherry Creek High

FEATURES:
Flooring: Wood, Tile & Carpet
Washer & Dryer
2 Dedicated Carport Spaces

GENERAL: NO CATS / NO SMOKING
One small dog allowed.
All leases require participation in Tenant Liability Insurance at a rate of $9.50/month. Paid with rent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5736255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9004 East Lehigh Avenue have any available units?
9004 East Lehigh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9004 East Lehigh Avenue have?
Some of 9004 East Lehigh Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9004 East Lehigh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9004 East Lehigh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9004 East Lehigh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9004 East Lehigh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9004 East Lehigh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9004 East Lehigh Avenue offers parking.
Does 9004 East Lehigh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9004 East Lehigh Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9004 East Lehigh Avenue have a pool?
No, 9004 East Lehigh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9004 East Lehigh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9004 East Lehigh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9004 East Lehigh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9004 East Lehigh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

