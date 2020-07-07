9004 East Lehigh Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly carport courtyard parking

Wonderful Townhome in Terrific Location - Enjoy this wonderful 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath unit located close to everything. At over 1500 square feet this two story unit provides space in every fashion. Rooms include an entry Living Room, a Family Room / Dining area, Huge Master Bedroom and so much more. Beautiful Kitchen has been recently remodeled to include new Cherry Wood Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counter Tops. Entry to this unit opens from a wonderful grassy courtyard and exits out to a beautiful updated back patio with rope lighting, & planters for gardening. Two dedicated carport spaces included along with secure storage. Walking distance to the Dayton RTD Light Rail Station, Village Greens Park & Cherry Creek State Park



FACTS: Built in

1584 Square Feet

Heating: Gas / Forced Air

Utilities: Xcel Energy

Schools: Samuels Elementary, Hamilton Middle & Cherry Creek High



FEATURES:

Flooring: Wood, Tile & Carpet

Washer & Dryer

2 Dedicated Carport Spaces



GENERAL: NO CATS / NO SMOKING

One small dog allowed.

All leases require participation in Tenant Liability Insurance at a rate of $9.50/month. Paid with rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5736255)