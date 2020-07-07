9004 East Lehigh Avenue

Amenities
Wonderful Townhome in Terrific Location - Enjoy this wonderful 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath unit located close to everything. At over 1500 square feet this two story unit provides space in every fashion. Rooms include an entry Living Room, a Family Room / Dining area, Huge Master Bedroom and so much more. Beautiful Kitchen has been recently remodeled to include new Cherry Wood Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counter Tops. Entry to this unit opens from a wonderful grassy courtyard and exits out to a beautiful updated back patio with rope lighting, & planters for gardening. Two dedicated carport spaces included along with secure storage. Walking distance to the Dayton RTD Light Rail Station, Village Greens Park & Cherry Creek State Park
1584 Square Feet
Heating: Gas / Forced Air
Utilities: Xcel Energy
Schools: Samuels Elementary, Hamilton Middle & Cherry Creek High
FEATURES:
Flooring: Wood, Tile & Carpet
Washer & Dryer
2 Dedicated Carport Spaces
GENERAL: NO CATS / NO SMOKING
One small dog allowed.
All leases require participation in Tenant Liability Insurance at a rate of $9.50/month. Paid with rent.
