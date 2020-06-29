8929 E 29th Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b791cf7065 ---- **Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.** 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Town Home with nearly 1450sf on multiple levels located in the Westerly Creek neighborhood of Stapleton. Both Bedrooms are Master Suites, each has private bath and walk in closet. Roomy Kitchen has cherry hardwood floors, large pantry and an island that flows into a Family/Dining Room. Two private balconies, one upstairs in Master that faces Central park and second located off of Family Room. 9? Ceilings throughout the main floor; Family Room has fireplace with marble trim. Main floor Powder Room; Laundry located upstairs on Bedroom level. Washer/Dryer included; unit has Central Air. Convenient alley-loaded 2 car Garage. Ideal location 1/2 block from the 80 acre Central Park and Playground and walking distance to the East 29th Avenue Town Center. Close proximity to the six Community Pools, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Light Rail Station, Founders Green, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Bluff Lake Nature Center and top Denver schools such as Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA. Available September 15th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools