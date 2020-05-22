All apartments in Denver
8844 E 29th Place

8844 East 29th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8844 East 29th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5cb98bd05a ---- *** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for our current available listings. *** 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with over 1700 sq ft of living space in the Westerly Creek neighborhood of Stapleton. Open floor plan includes spacious Great Room that steps up to eat-in Kitchen with stainless appliances. Oversized Master Bedroom with room enough for a sitting area or office. Also includes huge walk-in closets. Spacious wrap-around Front Porch opens up to private, fenced in, side yard and landscaped courtyard. Great location 1 block from 80 acre Central Park and Playground! Blocks from Central Park Recreation Center, Stapleton Town Center, Pocket Parks, Greenway, Playgrounds, the six Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA schools. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 9th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8844 E 29th Place have any available units?
8844 E 29th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8844 E 29th Place have?
Some of 8844 E 29th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8844 E 29th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8844 E 29th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8844 E 29th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8844 E 29th Place is pet friendly.
Does 8844 E 29th Place offer parking?
No, 8844 E 29th Place does not offer parking.
Does 8844 E 29th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8844 E 29th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8844 E 29th Place have a pool?
Yes, 8844 E 29th Place has a pool.
Does 8844 E 29th Place have accessible units?
No, 8844 E 29th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8844 E 29th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8844 E 29th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

