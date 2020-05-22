8844 E 29th Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5cb98bd05a ---- *** Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for our current available listings. *** 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with over 1700 sq ft of living space in the Westerly Creek neighborhood of Stapleton. Open floor plan includes spacious Great Room that steps up to eat-in Kitchen with stainless appliances. Oversized Master Bedroom with room enough for a sitting area or office. Also includes huge walk-in closets. Spacious wrap-around Front Porch opens up to private, fenced in, side yard and landscaped courtyard. Great location 1 block from 80 acre Central Park and Playground! Blocks from Central Park Recreation Center, Stapleton Town Center, Pocket Parks, Greenway, Playgrounds, the six Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Isabella Bird/DSST/DSA schools. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 9th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools