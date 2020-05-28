883 S Emerson St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e397c901f ---- ADORABLE TWO BEDROOM HOUSE WITH LOFT! JUST THREE BLOCKS FROM WASHINGTON PARK!! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!! Contact Us RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Mercedez 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com -MUST SEE ONE BEDROOM HOUSE! THREE BLOCKS FROM WASHINGTON PARK! -FENCED FRONT AND BACK YARD! -LARGE BACK YARD DECK! -GARAGE! -WASHER AND DRYER ON SITE -BLOCKS AWAY FROM WHOLE FOODS, WASH PARK, AND SPROUTS! -HARDWOOD FLOORS -GREAT WINDOWS WITH NATURAL LIGHT -EXPOSED BRICK -MUST SEE!!! 883 S. Emerson Street Rent: $2500 Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping $1250 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) Available: August 1, 2019! CONTACT US! RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Mercedez 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com