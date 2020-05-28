All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 883 S Emerson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
883 S Emerson St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

883 S Emerson St

883 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

883 South Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e397c901f ---- ADORABLE TWO BEDROOM HOUSE WITH LOFT! JUST THREE BLOCKS FROM WASHINGTON PARK!! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!! Contact Us RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Mercedez 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com -MUST SEE ONE BEDROOM HOUSE! THREE BLOCKS FROM WASHINGTON PARK! -FENCED FRONT AND BACK YARD! -LARGE BACK YARD DECK! -GARAGE! -WASHER AND DRYER ON SITE -BLOCKS AWAY FROM WHOLE FOODS, WASH PARK, AND SPROUTS! -HARDWOOD FLOORS -GREAT WINDOWS WITH NATURAL LIGHT -EXPOSED BRICK -MUST SEE!!! 883 S. Emerson Street Rent: $2500 Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping $1250 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) Available: August 1, 2019! CONTACT US! RIO Real Estate Management Leasing Mercedez 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 883 S Emerson St have any available units?
883 S Emerson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 883 S Emerson St have?
Some of 883 S Emerson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 883 S Emerson St currently offering any rent specials?
883 S Emerson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 883 S Emerson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 883 S Emerson St is pet friendly.
Does 883 S Emerson St offer parking?
Yes, 883 S Emerson St offers parking.
Does 883 S Emerson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 883 S Emerson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 883 S Emerson St have a pool?
No, 883 S Emerson St does not have a pool.
Does 883 S Emerson St have accessible units?
No, 883 S Emerson St does not have accessible units.
Does 883 S Emerson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 883 S Emerson St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80204
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University