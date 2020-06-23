8805 E 12th Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82e36550c9 ---- *Receive a FREE 55" LED Smart TV when you sign your lease in September! - Large tenant parking lot - Ceramic tile in kitchen & bathroom - 24 hr on-site laundry - Property located next to playground, tennis courts, large turf soccer field, & community garden - Close to Lowry nightlife, dining, and shopping - Easy walk to express bus route offering direct, one-seat transit service to downtown Denver $45 App fee $60 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately by Xcel for electric $700 Security deposit No pets Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Near by: Sushi Kassai | Woody's Wings | Lowry Park | King Soopers | Big Bear Ice Arena | Great Lawn Park | Woodgrain Bagels | Lowry Sports Complex | Jackie Robinsons Field Park | Aurora Community College | Denver Community College Loery Campus | Bayaud Park | Soiled Dove Underground | Pei Wei | Einstein Brothers Bagels | Glacier Ice Cream and Gelato | Maui Wowi Coffee | Lowry Beer Garden | Cafe Mercato | Endorphin Lowry | Rocket Ice Cream | Delectable Egg | Tippett Beef Patti | Lowry Town Center | and MORE! - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300 Disclaimer: Please note that photos are of a singular unit. All units fall under the same dimensions & layout. Exact colors, finishes, & appliance brands are subject to change.