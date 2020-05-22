Cute house just blocks from Light Rail station - Property Id: 129241
Very cute house only 2 blocks from the Knox Street Light Rail station. Newly remodeled kitchen and bath! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. 3rd non-conforming bedroom can be used as an office or bedroom. 36''x26'' covered carport in backyard large enough to fit 4 cars. Washer/dryer included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129241 Property Id 129241
(RLNE4950020)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 880 King St have any available units?
880 King St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 880 King St have?
Some of 880 King St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 King St currently offering any rent specials?
880 King St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 King St pet-friendly?
Yes, 880 King St is pet friendly.
Does 880 King St offer parking?
Yes, 880 King St offers parking.
Does 880 King St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 880 King St offers units with in unit laundry.