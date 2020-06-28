880 Dexter St

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One Bedroom in Hilltop Neighborhood



Denver natives will tell you, Hilltop has always been hip. Walking distance to cool shops and restaurants, and a short drive from downtown Denver, our community has big, updated studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with a retro-modern vibe. From the vinyl wood flooring, and new countertops, cabinetry, and appliances in the kitchen, to amenities like a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and dog park, there's nothing you need that we don't have.

