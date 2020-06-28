880 Dexter St

Amenities
Available 08/22/19 One Bedroom in Hilltop Neighborhood - Property Id: 147525
Denver natives will tell you, Hilltop has always been hip. Walking distance to cool shops and restaurants, and a short drive from downtown Denver, our community has big, updated studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with a retro-modern vibe. From the vinyl wood flooring, and new countertops, cabinetry, and appliances in the kitchen, to amenities like a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and dog park, there's nothing you need that we don't have.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147525p
Property Id 147525
(RLNE5096298)