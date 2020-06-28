All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:42 PM

880 Dexter St

880 North Dexter Street · No Longer Available
Location

880 North Dexter Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/22/19 One Bedroom in Hilltop Neighborhood - Property Id: 147525

Denver natives will tell you, Hilltop has always been hip. Walking distance to cool shops and restaurants, and a short drive from downtown Denver, our community has big, updated studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with a retro-modern vibe. From the vinyl wood flooring, and new countertops, cabinetry, and appliances in the kitchen, to amenities like a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and dog park, there's nothing you need that we don't have.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147525p
Property Id 147525

(RLNE5096298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 Dexter St have any available units?
880 Dexter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 880 Dexter St have?
Some of 880 Dexter St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 Dexter St currently offering any rent specials?
880 Dexter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 Dexter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 880 Dexter St is pet friendly.
Does 880 Dexter St offer parking?
No, 880 Dexter St does not offer parking.
Does 880 Dexter St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 Dexter St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 Dexter St have a pool?
Yes, 880 Dexter St has a pool.
Does 880 Dexter St have accessible units?
No, 880 Dexter St does not have accessible units.
Does 880 Dexter St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 Dexter St has units with dishwashers.
