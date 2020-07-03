878 Linley Court

Amenities

Lovely lower unit 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with in aditional non-conforming room near Villa Park and Sun Valley neighborhoods.



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal.Step outside and relax in the private fenced front yard. Parking for the property is a detached 2 car garage. Travel is easy with quick access to Downtown Denver,6th Avenue, Colfax Avenue, Federal Boulevard and I-25.



Nearby are biking/walking trails such as Close to Sloan's Lake, Barnum Recreation Center, Barnum Water park, Martinez Park, and Lakewood Gulch trail. Within a few miles enjoy spending time with your loved ones at Sports Authority Field, or the nearby restaurants and shopping centers.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash.



