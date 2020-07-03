All apartments in Denver
878 Linley Court
Last updated May 20 2019 at 7:19 PM

878 Linley Court

878 Linley Court · No Longer Available
Location

878 Linley Court, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely lower unit 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with in aditional non-conforming room near Villa Park and Sun Valley neighborhoods.

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal.Step outside and relax in the private fenced front yard. Parking for the property is a detached 2 car garage. Travel is easy with quick access to Downtown Denver,6th Avenue, Colfax Avenue, Federal Boulevard and I-25.

Nearby are biking/walking trails such as Close to Sloan's Lake, Barnum Recreation Center, Barnum Water park, Martinez Park, and Lakewood Gulch trail. Within a few miles enjoy spending time with your loved ones at Sports Authority Field, or the nearby restaurants and shopping centers.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 878 Linley Court have any available units?
878 Linley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 878 Linley Court have?
Some of 878 Linley Court's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 878 Linley Court currently offering any rent specials?
878 Linley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 878 Linley Court pet-friendly?
No, 878 Linley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 878 Linley Court offer parking?
Yes, 878 Linley Court offers parking.
Does 878 Linley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 878 Linley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 878 Linley Court have a pool?
No, 878 Linley Court does not have a pool.
Does 878 Linley Court have accessible units?
No, 878 Linley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 878 Linley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 878 Linley Court does not have units with dishwashers.

