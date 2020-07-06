858 S Emerson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Available 04/16/20 Tranquil Victorian



This is a wonderful home three blocks from Washington park. Beautiful fenced in private back yard and wonderful porch and patio area. New appliances and eat in kitchen. Washer and dryer in unit. Come take and look and make this your home!

No Pets Allowed



