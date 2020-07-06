All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 858 S Emerson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
858 S Emerson Street
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

858 S Emerson Street

858 South Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

858 South Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 04/16/20 Tranquil Victorian - Property Id: 258385

This is a wonderful home three blocks from Washington park. Beautiful fenced in private back yard and wonderful porch and patio area. New appliances and eat in kitchen. Washer and dryer in unit. Come take and look and make this your home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258385
Property Id 258385

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5706754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 S Emerson Street have any available units?
858 S Emerson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 858 S Emerson Street have?
Some of 858 S Emerson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 S Emerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
858 S Emerson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 S Emerson Street pet-friendly?
No, 858 S Emerson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 858 S Emerson Street offer parking?
No, 858 S Emerson Street does not offer parking.
Does 858 S Emerson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 858 S Emerson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 S Emerson Street have a pool?
No, 858 S Emerson Street does not have a pool.
Does 858 S Emerson Street have accessible units?
No, 858 S Emerson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 858 S Emerson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 858 S Emerson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr
Denver, CO 80231
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
LoHi Landing
2910 West 32nd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University