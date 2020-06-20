8481 W Union Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Southwest Metro Denver Condo. Newly painted interior. 10 ft ceilings throughout. Living room has vaulted ceiling, built-in entertainment center, gas fireplace and opens to a covered patio. Washer & Dryer included 'as-is', built in desk, Master bedroom has full bathroom and walk -in closet. Both bathrooms have double vanities. Bedrooms are good sized with large closets. Extra storage closet off patio. Garage & reserved parking spot. Community pool. NO PETS. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company.