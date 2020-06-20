All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:31 PM

8481 W Union Avenue

8481 West Union Avenue · (720) 386-4736
Location

8481 West Union Avenue, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1297 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Southwest Metro Denver Condo. Newly painted interior. 10 ft ceilings throughout. Living room has vaulted ceiling, built-in entertainment center, gas fireplace and opens to a covered patio. Washer & Dryer included 'as-is', built in desk, Master bedroom has full bathroom and walk -in closet. Both bathrooms have double vanities. Bedrooms are good sized with large closets. Extra storage closet off patio. Garage & reserved parking spot. Community pool. NO PETS. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8481 W Union Avenue have any available units?
8481 W Union Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8481 W Union Avenue have?
Some of 8481 W Union Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8481 W Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8481 W Union Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8481 W Union Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8481 W Union Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 8481 W Union Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8481 W Union Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8481 W Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8481 W Union Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8481 W Union Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8481 W Union Avenue has a pool.
Does 8481 W Union Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8481 W Union Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8481 W Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8481 W Union Avenue has units with dishwashers.
