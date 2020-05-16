All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 845 Clermont St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
845 Clermont St.
Last updated September 21 2019 at 8:55 AM

845 Clermont St.

845 Clermont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

845 Clermont Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the Broadstone on 9th complex . The apartment is very nice and in great condition and have had no issues with complex Im just wanting to move in with my boyfriend. The location is great with walking distance to Trader Joes, biking distance to two parks and a short drive to Cherry Creek. Great amenities with a pool / hot tub, community area with grills, gym and the apartment comes with a parking spot in the garage. Washer and dryer in unit. 1gig internet available. Please email with any questions or a showing! This is not a sublease. You would be the sole name on the lease through to July 7th 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Clermont St. have any available units?
845 Clermont St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 Clermont St. have?
Some of 845 Clermont St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Clermont St. currently offering any rent specials?
845 Clermont St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Clermont St. pet-friendly?
No, 845 Clermont St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 845 Clermont St. offer parking?
Yes, 845 Clermont St. offers parking.
Does 845 Clermont St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 Clermont St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Clermont St. have a pool?
Yes, 845 Clermont St. has a pool.
Does 845 Clermont St. have accessible units?
No, 845 Clermont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Clermont St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 Clermont St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Advenir at Cherry Creek South
1211 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd.
Denver, CO 80237
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University