845 Clermont St.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage gym pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the Broadstone on 9th complex . The apartment is very nice and in great condition and have had no issues with complex Im just wanting to move in with my boyfriend. The location is great with walking distance to Trader Joes, biking distance to two parks and a short drive to Cherry Creek. Great amenities with a pool / hot tub, community area with grills, gym and the apartment comes with a parking spot in the garage. Washer and dryer in unit. 1gig internet available. Please email with any questions or a showing! This is not a sublease. You would be the sole name on the lease through to July 7th 2020.