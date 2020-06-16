All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8436 E 35th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8436 E 35th Ave
Last updated June 5 2019 at 9:59 PM

8436 E 35th Ave

8436 E 35th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8436 E 35th Ave, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b6fce68066 ---- Welcome home! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome with 1764 sq ft of living space in the Central Park North neighborhood of Stapleton. Main level has hardwood floors, Powder Room, and gas fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with gas cook top, granite countertops, stainless refrigerator, island, and built in microwave. Master Bedroom has beautiful mountain views and 5 piece Bathroom. Upstairs Laundry Room with full size washer and dryer. Unfinished Basement ideal for storage, playroom or office. Large fenced in backyard! Convenient alley-loaded 2 car side by side Garage includes extra storage area. Ideal location two blocks from 80 acre Central Park! Blocks from Light Rail Station, Jet Stream Park/Pool, and Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green. Close proximity to Central Park Recreation Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/Swigert/HighTech/Isabella Bird/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST schools. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 6th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park East High School Boundary Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8436 E 35th Ave have any available units?
8436 E 35th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8436 E 35th Ave have?
Some of 8436 E 35th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8436 E 35th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8436 E 35th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8436 E 35th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8436 E 35th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8436 E 35th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8436 E 35th Ave offers parking.
Does 8436 E 35th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8436 E 35th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8436 E 35th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8436 E 35th Ave has a pool.
Does 8436 E 35th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8436 E 35th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8436 E 35th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8436 E 35th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Cove Apartments
3446 S Akron St
Denver, CO 80231
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way
Denver, CO 80231
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University