8436 E 35th Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b6fce68066 ---- Welcome home! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome with 1764 sq ft of living space in the Central Park North neighborhood of Stapleton. Main level has hardwood floors, Powder Room, and gas fireplace. Kitchen is equipped with gas cook top, granite countertops, stainless refrigerator, island, and built in microwave. Master Bedroom has beautiful mountain views and 5 piece Bathroom. Upstairs Laundry Room with full size washer and dryer. Unfinished Basement ideal for storage, playroom or office. Large fenced in backyard! Convenient alley-loaded 2 car side by side Garage includes extra storage area. Ideal location two blocks from 80 acre Central Park! Blocks from Light Rail Station, Jet Stream Park/Pool, and Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green. Close proximity to Central Park Recreation Center, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Westerly Creek/Denver Discovery/Swigert/HighTech/Isabella Bird/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST schools. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available July 6th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park East High School Boundary Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts