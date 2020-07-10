All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8374 E 51st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8374 E 51st Ave
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

8374 E 51st Ave

8374 East 51st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8374 East 51st Place, Denver, CO 80266
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
8374 E 51st Ave Available 07/01/20 Large single family home in Stapleton. - Partially furnished if needed as seen in the photos. Infinity Haus Model 2, Rarely will you find a house of this size and quality available for rent. This house has a family room with tall two-story ceilings, formal dining, main floor study with custom built-ins, and an expansive kitchen. Upgraded lighting throughout.

2nd Floor feature a large Master Suite with two closets and double sinks. In addition to the Master Suite, there are 3 more bedrooms and 2 more full bathrooms. A loft area and a laundry room with a sink finish out the upstairs.

The basement includes a family room, wet bar, bedroom, and a full bathroom.

Located across the street from the Prairie Meadow Park.

4335 finished sq ft with the finished basement.

3 Car Attached Garage

Available partially furnished if needed.

(RLNE5153789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8374 E 51st Ave have any available units?
8374 E 51st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8374 E 51st Ave have?
Some of 8374 E 51st Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8374 E 51st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8374 E 51st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8374 E 51st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8374 E 51st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8374 E 51st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8374 E 51st Ave offers parking.
Does 8374 E 51st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8374 E 51st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8374 E 51st Ave have a pool?
No, 8374 E 51st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8374 E 51st Ave have accessible units?
No, 8374 E 51st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8374 E 51st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8374 E 51st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The York on City Park
1781 York St
Denver, CO 80206
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University