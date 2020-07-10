Amenities
8374 E 51st Ave Available 07/01/20 Large single family home in Stapleton. - Partially furnished if needed as seen in the photos. Infinity Haus Model 2, Rarely will you find a house of this size and quality available for rent. This house has a family room with tall two-story ceilings, formal dining, main floor study with custom built-ins, and an expansive kitchen. Upgraded lighting throughout.
2nd Floor feature a large Master Suite with two closets and double sinks. In addition to the Master Suite, there are 3 more bedrooms and 2 more full bathrooms. A loft area and a laundry room with a sink finish out the upstairs.
The basement includes a family room, wet bar, bedroom, and a full bathroom.
Located across the street from the Prairie Meadow Park.
4335 finished sq ft with the finished basement.
3 Car Attached Garage
Available partially furnished if needed.
(RLNE5153789)