All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 837 E 17th Ave 3D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
837 E 17th Ave 3D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

837 E 17th Ave 3D

837 E 17th Ave · (970) 390-1893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

837 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3D · Avail. Sep 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
lobby
Unit 3D Available 09/01/20 Furnished Restaurant Row Condo Bowling Lane Island - Property Id: 85177

A fully furnished unique 2 bed/2 bath condo in the vibrant uptown neighborhood along 17th Ave. Full condo is recently remodeled with unique finishes, new appliances, open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. North facing balcony, tons of natural light and storage. 10' and 18' ceiling heights.

Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, concrete counter tops and lots of storage. The kitchen centerpiece is a 6' island made from a repurposed bowling alley

Large upstairs loft bedroom with office, walk in closet, laundry and master bath. 2nd bedroom on 1st floor with closet and bathroom, and is private from the living space. Two secure, underground garage parking spaces (tandem) included.

Great, secure building with courtyard and fire pit. Fitness center and lobby (to be updated mid November).

Lots of restaurants, music venues and shopping within blocks. A 15 min walk to downtown. Safeway + Natural Grocers within 8 blocks. Marczyk Foods is less than a block away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85177
Property Id 85177

(RLNE5847497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 E 17th Ave 3D have any available units?
837 E 17th Ave 3D has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 E 17th Ave 3D have?
Some of 837 E 17th Ave 3D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 E 17th Ave 3D currently offering any rent specials?
837 E 17th Ave 3D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 E 17th Ave 3D pet-friendly?
No, 837 E 17th Ave 3D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 837 E 17th Ave 3D offer parking?
Yes, 837 E 17th Ave 3D does offer parking.
Does 837 E 17th Ave 3D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 837 E 17th Ave 3D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 E 17th Ave 3D have a pool?
No, 837 E 17th Ave 3D does not have a pool.
Does 837 E 17th Ave 3D have accessible units?
No, 837 E 17th Ave 3D does not have accessible units.
Does 837 E 17th Ave 3D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 E 17th Ave 3D has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 837 E 17th Ave 3D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity