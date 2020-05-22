837 E 17th Ave 3D

Amenities
Unit 3D Available 09/01/20 Furnished Restaurant Row Condo Bowling Lane Island
A fully furnished unique 2 bed/2 bath condo in the vibrant uptown neighborhood along 17th Ave. Full condo is recently remodeled with unique finishes, new appliances, open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout. North facing balcony, tons of natural light and storage. 10' and 18' ceiling heights.
Kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, concrete counter tops and lots of storage. The kitchen centerpiece is a 6' island made from a repurposed bowling alley
Large upstairs loft bedroom with office, walk in closet, laundry and master bath. 2nd bedroom on 1st floor with closet and bathroom, and is private from the living space. Two secure, underground garage parking spaces (tandem) included.
Great, secure building with courtyard and fire pit. Fitness center and lobby (to be updated mid November).
Lots of restaurants, music venues and shopping within blocks. A 15 min walk to downtown. Safeway + Natural Grocers within 8 blocks. Marczyk Foods is less than a block away.
