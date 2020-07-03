All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 24 2019

8356 E 35th Avenue

8356 E 35th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8356 E 35th Ave, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3637b4c00a ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.***

Contemporary Townhome with 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath and nearly 1200 sq ft of living space on multiple levels located in the Central Park West Neighborhood of Stapleton.

Gorgeous laminate floors throughout the open floor plan of the Main Floor.

Eat-in Kitchen includes stainless appliances, plenty of
cabinets, and spacious pantry.

Mountain views from Balcony!

2 spacious Bedrooms and Full Bath on Upper Level.

1 car attached Garage; Laundry Room with washer/dryer; Solar Panels; optional Security System.

Ideal location blocks from the Light Rail Station, East 29th Town Center and Founders Green!

Close proximity to the six Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Park, 123
Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path (36
miles worth!), 80 acre Central Park, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace,
and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST/Isabella Bird/Denver Discovery.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA &
Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

Available March 7th

**Move in by March 31st, receive one week FREE RENT!!**

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Tennis Courts
Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8356 E 35th Avenue have any available units?
8356 E 35th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8356 E 35th Avenue have?
Some of 8356 E 35th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8356 E 35th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8356 E 35th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8356 E 35th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8356 E 35th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8356 E 35th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8356 E 35th Avenue offers parking.
Does 8356 E 35th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8356 E 35th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8356 E 35th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8356 E 35th Avenue has a pool.
Does 8356 E 35th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8356 E 35th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8356 E 35th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8356 E 35th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

