8356 E 35th Avenue

Amenities
Contemporary Townhome with 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath and nearly 1200 sq ft of living space on multiple levels located in the Central Park West Neighborhood of Stapleton.
Gorgeous laminate floors throughout the open floor plan of the Main Floor.
Eat-in Kitchen includes stainless appliances, plenty of
cabinets, and spacious pantry.
Mountain views from Balcony!
2 spacious Bedrooms and Full Bath on Upper Level.
1 car attached Garage; Laundry Room with washer/dryer; Solar Panels; optional Security System.
Ideal location blocks from the Light Rail Station, East 29th Town Center and Founders Green!
Close proximity to the six Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Park, 123
Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path (36
miles worth!), 80 acre Central Park, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace,
and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST/Isabella Bird/Denver Discovery.
Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA &
Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.
Available March 7th
Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Tennis Courts
Top Denver Schools