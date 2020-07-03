8356 E 35th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3637b4c00a ----

***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.***



Contemporary Townhome with 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath and nearly 1200 sq ft of living space on multiple levels located in the Central Park West Neighborhood of Stapleton.



Gorgeous laminate floors throughout the open floor plan of the Main Floor.



Eat-in Kitchen includes stainless appliances, plenty of

cabinets, and spacious pantry.



Mountain views from Balcony!



2 spacious Bedrooms and Full Bath on Upper Level.



1 car attached Garage; Laundry Room with washer/dryer; Solar Panels; optional Security System.



Ideal location blocks from the Light Rail Station, East 29th Town Center and Founders Green!



Close proximity to the six Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Park, 123

Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path (36

miles worth!), 80 acre Central Park, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace,

and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/High Tech/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST/Isabella Bird/Denver Discovery.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA &

Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



Available March 7th



**Move in by March 31st, receive one week FREE RENT!!**



Bike/Walk/Run Trails

Dog Park

Multiple Parks And Playgrounds

Six Community Pools

Tennis Courts

Top Denver Schools