8326 E 35th Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry playground pool dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

NewTown townhome with 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath and nearly 1200 square feet of living space on multiple levels located in the Central Park West Neighborhood of Stapleton.



Very open and bright floor plan with large tile entry.



Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main floor.



Eat-in Kitchen includes stainless appliances, built in microwave, plenty of

cabinets, upgraded backsplash, and pantry.



Amazing Mountain Views from balcony and front porch!



1 car attached Garage; Laundry Room; Central air; Pre-wired for security system; Solar panels reduce electricity costs - solar panels do require internet in the unit.



Walking distance to Light Rail Station, Quebec Square with Shopping, Dining and Services, as well as, 80 Acre Central Park with Playground, Trails and Soccer Fields.



Ideal location close to Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, the six Community Pools, Dog Park, 123

Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Denver Discovery/Inspire.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA &

Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



Available May 17th



Bike/Walk/Run Trails

Dog Park

Mountain Views

Multiple Parks And Playgrounds

Six Community Pools

Tennis Courts

Top Denver Schools

Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping

Walking Distance To Light Rail