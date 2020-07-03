All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 7 2019

8326 E 35th Avenue

8326 E 35th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8326 E 35th Ave, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3550724037 ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.***

NewTown townhome with 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath and nearly 1200 square feet of living space on multiple levels located in the Central Park West Neighborhood of Stapleton.

Very open and bright floor plan with large tile entry.

Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main floor.

Eat-in Kitchen includes stainless appliances, built in microwave, plenty of
cabinets, upgraded backsplash, and pantry.

Amazing Mountain Views from balcony and front porch!

1 car attached Garage; Laundry Room; Central air; Pre-wired for security system; Solar panels reduce electricity costs - solar panels do require internet in the unit.

Walking distance to Light Rail Station, Quebec Square with Shopping, Dining and Services, as well as, 80 Acre Central Park with Playground, Trails and Soccer Fields.

Ideal location close to Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, the six Community Pools, Dog Park, 123
Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Denver Discovery/Inspire.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA &
Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

Available May 17th

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Mountain Views
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Tennis Courts
Top Denver Schools
Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping
Walking Distance To Light Rail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8326 E 35th Avenue have any available units?
8326 E 35th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8326 E 35th Avenue have?
Some of 8326 E 35th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8326 E 35th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8326 E 35th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8326 E 35th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8326 E 35th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8326 E 35th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8326 E 35th Avenue offers parking.
Does 8326 E 35th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8326 E 35th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8326 E 35th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8326 E 35th Avenue has a pool.
Does 8326 E 35th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8326 E 35th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8326 E 35th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8326 E 35th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

