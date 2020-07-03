8326 E 35th Avenue

Amenities
NewTown townhome with 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath and nearly 1200 square feet of living space on multiple levels located in the Central Park West Neighborhood of Stapleton.
Very open and bright floor plan with large tile entry.
Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main floor.
Eat-in Kitchen includes stainless appliances, built in microwave, plenty of
cabinets, upgraded backsplash, and pantry.
Amazing Mountain Views from balcony and front porch!
1 car attached Garage; Laundry Room; Central air; Pre-wired for security system; Solar panels reduce electricity costs - solar panels do require internet in the unit.
Walking distance to Light Rail Station, Quebec Square with Shopping, Dining and Services, as well as, 80 Acre Central Park with Playground, Trails and Soccer Fields.
Ideal location close to Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, the six Community Pools, Dog Park, 123
Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Denver Discovery/Inspire.
Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA &
Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.
Available May 17th
Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Mountain Views
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Tennis Courts
Top Denver Schools
Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping
Walking Distance To Light Rail