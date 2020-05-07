825 Elati St

Amenities

Great House in Great Location!



This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house is in an excellent location within walking distance to downtown, Broadway, Santa Fe Arts District and more.



Hardwood floors and high ceilings. Fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, travertine tile floors and a really cool, polished concrete countertop.



Washer and dryer in the house for convenient access to do laundry.



Updated bathroom with glass shower doors, travertine tile and plenty of storage.



Two bedrooms on the main level and a third, loft-style bedroom upstairs.



Hang out in your own backyard, a large space with patio, lawn and garden. A garage is also included plus driveway for off street parking for 2 additional cars.



Additional storage room next to garage, which is great for storing seasonal items like ski or camping gear.



This home is in a great neighborhood with great neighbors.



Cats and dogs are additional $100/mo/pet. Limit 2 pets.



Possibility to move in sooner. Willing to do short term lease.

