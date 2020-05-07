All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

825 Elati St

825 Elati Street · No Longer Available
Location

825 Elati Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great House in Great Location! - Property Id: 156939

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house is in an excellent location within walking distance to downtown, Broadway, Santa Fe Arts District and more.

Hardwood floors and high ceilings. Fully updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, travertine tile floors and a really cool, polished concrete countertop.

Washer and dryer in the house for convenient access to do laundry.

Updated bathroom with glass shower doors, travertine tile and plenty of storage.

Two bedrooms on the main level and a third, loft-style bedroom upstairs.

Hang out in your own backyard, a large space with patio, lawn and garden. A garage is also included plus driveway for off street parking for 2 additional cars.

Additional storage room next to garage, which is great for storing seasonal items like ski or camping gear.

This home is in a great neighborhood with great neighbors.

Cats and dogs are additional $100/mo/pet. Limit 2 pets.

Possibility to move in sooner. Willing to do short term lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/156939p
Property Id 156939

(RLNE5154366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Elati St have any available units?
825 Elati St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Elati St have?
Some of 825 Elati St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Elati St currently offering any rent specials?
825 Elati St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Elati St pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Elati St is pet friendly.
Does 825 Elati St offer parking?
Yes, 825 Elati St offers parking.
Does 825 Elati St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Elati St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Elati St have a pool?
No, 825 Elati St does not have a pool.
Does 825 Elati St have accessible units?
No, 825 Elati St does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Elati St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Elati St has units with dishwashers.
