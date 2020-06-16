All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

8142 E 29th Ave

8142 East 29th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8142 East 29th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
8142 E 29th Ave Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Stapleton Townhome close to Stapleton Town Center. - The home boasts a formal living room at the entry. Up a short set of stairs are a dining room, family room, kitchen, and a large south-facing deck. The upper level has a large master suite with a walk-in closet with built-in and a private bath. A laundry room and two additional bedrooms finish out the upper level. Two car attached garage. Washer and Dryer Included. Hardwood floors at entry and kitchen. Walking distance to 29th Ave Town Center.

GREAT LOCATION
Master-planned community with shopping, parks, pools, and trails
for a walking/biking friendly community
Convenient to I-70, I-225, E-470 and DIA
Less than 10 minutes drive to Anschutz Medical Campus
Short drive to downtown Denver and DIA
Enjoy seasonal farmer's markets, movies in the park and other
monthly community activities and events.
Walking distance or short drive to neighborhood schools

TERMS OF LEASE
One month's rent as security deposit
Credit & Background check required
Trash, snow removal included in rent

(RLNE2740440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8142 E 29th Ave have any available units?
8142 E 29th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8142 E 29th Ave have?
Some of 8142 E 29th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8142 E 29th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8142 E 29th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8142 E 29th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8142 E 29th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8142 E 29th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8142 E 29th Ave does offer parking.
Does 8142 E 29th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8142 E 29th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8142 E 29th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8142 E 29th Ave has a pool.
Does 8142 E 29th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8142 E 29th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8142 E 29th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8142 E 29th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
