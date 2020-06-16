Amenities

8142 E 29th Ave Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Stapleton Townhome close to Stapleton Town Center. - The home boasts a formal living room at the entry. Up a short set of stairs are a dining room, family room, kitchen, and a large south-facing deck. The upper level has a large master suite with a walk-in closet with built-in and a private bath. A laundry room and two additional bedrooms finish out the upper level. Two car attached garage. Washer and Dryer Included. Hardwood floors at entry and kitchen. Walking distance to 29th Ave Town Center.



GREAT LOCATION

Master-planned community with shopping, parks, pools, and trails

for a walking/biking friendly community

Convenient to I-70, I-225, E-470 and DIA

Less than 10 minutes drive to Anschutz Medical Campus

Short drive to downtown Denver and DIA

Enjoy seasonal farmer's markets, movies in the park and other

monthly community activities and events.

Walking distance or short drive to neighborhood schools



TERMS OF LEASE

One month's rent as security deposit

Credit & Background check required

Trash, snow removal included in rent



