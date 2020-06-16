Amenities
8142 E 29th Ave Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Stapleton Townhome close to Stapleton Town Center. - The home boasts a formal living room at the entry. Up a short set of stairs are a dining room, family room, kitchen, and a large south-facing deck. The upper level has a large master suite with a walk-in closet with built-in and a private bath. A laundry room and two additional bedrooms finish out the upper level. Two car attached garage. Washer and Dryer Included. Hardwood floors at entry and kitchen. Walking distance to 29th Ave Town Center.
GREAT LOCATION
Master-planned community with shopping, parks, pools, and trails
for a walking/biking friendly community
Convenient to I-70, I-225, E-470 and DIA
Less than 10 minutes drive to Anschutz Medical Campus
Short drive to downtown Denver and DIA
Enjoy seasonal farmer's markets, movies in the park and other
monthly community activities and events.
Walking distance or short drive to neighborhood schools
TERMS OF LEASE
One month's rent as security deposit
Credit & Background check required
Trash, snow removal included in rent
(RLNE2740440)