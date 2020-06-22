All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8102 East Bucknell Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8102 East Bucknell Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8102 East Bucknell Place

8102 East Bucknell Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8102 East Bucknell Place, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Great Location! Main Floor Master! Hardwood Floors Throughout Home!
This 2116 square foot Single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It is ready for move in ASAP.. It is ready to become your new home. Wonderfully kept and updated, spacious with lots of natural light. Granite counter tops in kitchen with breakfast area and hardwood flooring. Huge master bedroom on main floor and large secondary bedrooms upstairs. Great level back yard perfect for playing or family gatherings. Large family room complete with cozy fireplace. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and schools. Make this home yours today,Call/Text Me today to request a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8102 East Bucknell Place have any available units?
8102 East Bucknell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8102 East Bucknell Place have?
Some of 8102 East Bucknell Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8102 East Bucknell Place currently offering any rent specials?
8102 East Bucknell Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8102 East Bucknell Place pet-friendly?
No, 8102 East Bucknell Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 8102 East Bucknell Place offer parking?
Yes, 8102 East Bucknell Place does offer parking.
Does 8102 East Bucknell Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8102 East Bucknell Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8102 East Bucknell Place have a pool?
No, 8102 East Bucknell Place does not have a pool.
Does 8102 East Bucknell Place have accessible units?
No, 8102 East Bucknell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8102 East Bucknell Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8102 East Bucknell Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Station at Riverfront Park
1460 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Radiant
2100 Welton Street
Denver, CO 80205
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Metropolis
1011 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University