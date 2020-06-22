8102 East Bucknell Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

This 2116 square foot Single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It is ready for move in ASAP.. It is ready to become your new home. Wonderfully kept and updated, spacious with lots of natural light. Granite counter tops in kitchen with breakfast area and hardwood flooring. Huge master bedroom on main floor and large secondary bedrooms upstairs. Great level back yard perfect for playing or family gatherings. Large family room complete with cozy fireplace. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and schools. Make this home yours today,Call/Text Me today to request a tour.