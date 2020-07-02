8100 W Quincy Ave B1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

Spacious 2br/2ba in Marston - Property Id: 249614



Gorgeous first floor 2 bed 2 bath for rent in the marston lakes area! Community has a pool, tennis court and clubhouse. All new appliances, granite countertops, and SPACIOUS 2 bedrooms. Seconds away from costco, walmart, and urgent care. One minute from HWY 285.



Master bath (shower) en suite.



Pet friendly!



Asking 1800/mo with one month deposit up front.



Military/First Responder ask for special deal



Viewings by appt only!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249614

(RLNE5664530)