Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

8100 W Quincy Ave B1

8100 W Quincy Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8100 W Quincy Ave, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Spacious 2br/2ba in Marston - Property Id: 249614

Gorgeous first floor 2 bed 2 bath for rent in the marston lakes area! Community has a pool, tennis court and clubhouse. All new appliances, granite countertops, and SPACIOUS 2 bedrooms. Seconds away from costco, walmart, and urgent care. One minute from HWY 285.

Master bath (shower) en suite.

Pet friendly!

Asking 1800/mo with one month deposit up front.

Military/First Responder ask for special deal

Viewings by appt only!!
Property Id 249614

(RLNE5664530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

