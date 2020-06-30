All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14

8040 East Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8040 East Dartmouth Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and cozy ranch style home in Denver area!! - This lovely home located in the popular Tamarac area surrounded by parks, shops, restaurants is almost 5 minutes away from 2 of the main metro area highways I25 I225. The High ceilings, the natural light from all the windows and the fireplace in the living room area make this home as cozy as it gets. This is a 3 Bedroom and 2 bathroom home with an attached two car garage and a partially unfished basement perfect to use the way you like, and make this your own space. The master bedroom has a beautiful master bathroom with a nice bathtub and a huge walk in closet. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a brand-new stove and microwave, a small area perfect for a coffee table to eat and access to the back patio, made more private by the cul-de-sac. Call us today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE5189930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 have any available units?
8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 have?
Some of 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 currently offering any rent specials?
8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 is pet friendly.
Does 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 offer parking?
Yes, 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 offers parking.
Does 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 have a pool?
No, 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 does not have a pool.
Does 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 have accessible units?
No, 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St
Denver, CO 80227
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University