8040 E Dartmouth Ave #14

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and cozy ranch style home in Denver area!! - This lovely home located in the popular Tamarac area surrounded by parks, shops, restaurants is almost 5 minutes away from 2 of the main metro area highways I25 I225. The High ceilings, the natural light from all the windows and the fireplace in the living room area make this home as cozy as it gets. This is a 3 Bedroom and 2 bathroom home with an attached two car garage and a partially unfished basement perfect to use the way you like, and make this your own space. The master bedroom has a beautiful master bathroom with a nice bathtub and a huge walk in closet. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a brand-new stove and microwave, a small area perfect for a coffee table to eat and access to the back patio, made more private by the cul-de-sac. Call us today to schedule your showing!



(RLNE5189930)