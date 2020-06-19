All apartments in Denver
80 S Washington St., 2
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:51 AM

80 S Washington St., 2

80 South Washington Street · (720) 515-7138
Location

80 South Washington Street, Denver, CO 80209
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
CURRENTLY BEING REMODELED- Spacious Studio - Bright, sunny, renovated studio apartment. New bathroom, and new kitchen with granite countertops, sink, garbage disposal, and oven. Located on the 2nd-Floor of a West Wash Park 7-unit building. Great location, quiet neighborhood, walking distance to great restaurants, entertainment and more! Available August 1st (possibly sooner depending on remodel timeframe). There are on-site laundry and off-street parking available.

**Virtual or in-person showings available. For on-site showings please wear a mask. **

FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $25.00 background check for approval.
Washington St. Apartments offers studios, one-bedroom and 2-bedroom units with great location, quiet neighborhood, walking distance to great restaurants, coffee shops, and entertainment. Beautifully remodeled apartments in West Wash Park that combine a neighborhood feel with urban amenities. Remodel includes new roof, brand new kitchens with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances; brand new bathrooms with modern tile floors and shower surround; new hardwood flooring throughout. Wash St Apartments are pet-friendly, has laundry onsite, and off-street parking is available for rent.

Pets okay with additional $300 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit and $25/month Pet Rent. Deposit = 1 month rent. FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $25.00 background check for approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 S Washington St., 2 have any available units?
80 S Washington St., 2 has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 S Washington St., 2 have?
Some of 80 S Washington St., 2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 S Washington St., 2 currently offering any rent specials?
80 S Washington St., 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 S Washington St., 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 S Washington St., 2 is pet friendly.
Does 80 S Washington St., 2 offer parking?
Yes, 80 S Washington St., 2 does offer parking.
Does 80 S Washington St., 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 S Washington St., 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 S Washington St., 2 have a pool?
No, 80 S Washington St., 2 does not have a pool.
Does 80 S Washington St., 2 have accessible units?
No, 80 S Washington St., 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 80 S Washington St., 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 S Washington St., 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
