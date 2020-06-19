80 S Washington St., 2

Amenities
CURRENTLY BEING REMODELED- Spacious Studio - Bright, sunny, renovated studio apartment. New bathroom, and new kitchen with granite countertops, sink, garbage disposal, and oven. Located on the 2nd-Floor of a West Wash Park 7-unit building. Great location, quiet neighborhood, walking distance to great restaurants, entertainment and more! Available August 1st (possibly sooner depending on remodel timeframe). There are on-site laundry and off-street parking available.
**Virtual or in-person showings available. For on-site showings please wear a mask. **
FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $25.00 background check for approval.
Washington St. Apartments offers studios, one-bedroom and 2-bedroom units with great location, quiet neighborhood, walking distance to great restaurants, coffee shops, and entertainment. Beautifully remodeled apartments in West Wash Park that combine a neighborhood feel with urban amenities. Remodel includes new roof, brand new kitchens with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances; brand new bathrooms with modern tile floors and shower surround; new hardwood flooring throughout. Wash St Apartments are pet-friendly, has laundry onsite, and off-street parking is available for rent.
Pets okay with additional $300 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit and $25/month Pet Rent. Deposit = 1 month rent. FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $25.00 background check for approval.