80 S Washington St., 2

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking

CURRENTLY BEING REMODELED- Spacious Studio - Bright, sunny, renovated studio apartment. New bathroom, and new kitchen with granite countertops, sink, garbage disposal, and oven. Located on the 2nd-Floor of a West Wash Park 7-unit building. Great location, quiet neighborhood, walking distance to great restaurants, entertainment and more! Available August 1st (possibly sooner depending on remodel timeframe). There are on-site laundry and off-street parking available.



**Virtual or in-person showings available. For on-site showings please wear a mask. **



FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $25.00 background check for approval.

Washington St. Apartments offers studios, one-bedroom and 2-bedroom units with great location, quiet neighborhood, walking distance to great restaurants, coffee shops, and entertainment. Beautifully remodeled apartments in West Wash Park that combine a neighborhood feel with urban amenities. Remodel includes new roof, brand new kitchens with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances; brand new bathrooms with modern tile floors and shower surround; new hardwood flooring throughout. Wash St Apartments are pet-friendly, has laundry onsite, and off-street parking is available for rent.



Pets okay with additional $300 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit and $25/month Pet Rent. Deposit = 1 month rent. FREE to apply: https://jdsmpartners.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Must pass $25.00 background check for approval.