7909 E 25th

granite counters garage gym pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful spacious Stapleton home with a park directly in front of the house. This home has sooo much to offer. This home checks every box and then some. Starting with the living room with gas fireplace that is adjacent to the open kitchen with large granite countertops and an additional formal dining room. The main level also includes an office, separate dining storage, and sitting room. There is a two car garage that opens to the back of the property and has a large back entry mud room. The backyard provides excellent outdoor living space with decorative paving, fully fenced, and optional operable hot tub.



The bedrooms are upstairs including a large master with sitting room and on suite bathroom. Excellent closet space and French doors that open up to the park view in front.



There is more! A large finished basement to include large rec room, fitness, or quiet getaway, bedroom with agress, bathroom, and lots of storage.



Stapleton is one of Denver's newer well designed neighborhoods with beautiful diverse architectural styles, lots and lots of walkable parks, pools, and pathways. It is short commute to downtown without having to sit on I-25 or I-70 but it does have quick easy access to the main highways and the light rail stations. Stapleton also has lots of great restaurant, fitness, and shopping opportunities.



