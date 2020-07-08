All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:55 AM

7909 E 25th

7909 East 25th Place · No Longer Available
Location

7909 East 25th Place, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

granite counters
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful spacious Stapleton home with a park directly in front of the house. This home has sooo much to offer. This home checks every box and then some. Starting with the living room with gas fireplace that is adjacent to the open kitchen with large granite countertops and an additional formal dining room. The main level also includes an office, separate dining storage, and sitting room. There is a two car garage that opens to the back of the property and has a large back entry mud room. The backyard provides excellent outdoor living space with decorative paving, fully fenced, and optional operable hot tub.

The bedrooms are upstairs including a large master with sitting room and on suite bathroom. Excellent closet space and French doors that open up to the park view in front.

There is more! A large finished basement to include large rec room, fitness, or quiet getaway, bedroom with agress, bathroom, and lots of storage.

Stapleton is one of Denver's newer well designed neighborhoods with beautiful diverse architectural styles, lots and lots of walkable parks, pools, and pathways. It is short commute to downtown without having to sit on I-25 or I-70 but it does have quick easy access to the main highways and the light rail stations. Stapleton also has lots of great restaurant, fitness, and shopping opportunities.

For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Chris Martinez with J & M Realty at (303) 619 - 6068

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7909 E 25th have any available units?
7909 E 25th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7909 E 25th have?
Some of 7909 E 25th's amenities include granite counters, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7909 E 25th currently offering any rent specials?
7909 E 25th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7909 E 25th pet-friendly?
No, 7909 E 25th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 7909 E 25th offer parking?
Yes, 7909 E 25th offers parking.
Does 7909 E 25th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7909 E 25th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7909 E 25th have a pool?
Yes, 7909 E 25th has a pool.
Does 7909 E 25th have accessible units?
No, 7909 E 25th does not have accessible units.
Does 7909 E 25th have units with dishwashers?
No, 7909 E 25th does not have units with dishwashers.

