789 Clarkson Street #702

Amenities
Capitol Hill 7th floor !! - Live the city life in the heart of Capitol Hill.
Amazing city views in this sun-drenched corner unit with nearly floor-to-ceiling windows -- and it's all within walking distance to bars, restaurants, grocery stores and arts venues. Location.....
The living room, with its wood floors, leads into a dining area and a walk-through kitchen updated with contemporary cabinets and appliances. Check out the city views from the three bedrooms!! Utilize all three of the light-filled rooms for sleeping or turn the smaller one into an office.
This place will not last, Location, Location, Location..
Call Today for your Showing!
720-474-2822
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3708930)