789 Clarkson Street #702

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Capitol Hill 7th floor !! - Live the city life in the heart of Capitol Hill.



Amazing city views in this sun-drenched corner unit with nearly floor-to-ceiling windows -- and it's all within walking distance to bars, restaurants, grocery stores and arts venues. Location.....



The living room, with its wood floors, leads into a dining area and a walk-through kitchen updated with contemporary cabinets and appliances. Check out the city views from the three bedrooms!! Utilize all three of the light-filled rooms for sleeping or turn the smaller one into an office.



This place will not last, Location, Location, Location..



No Cats Allowed



