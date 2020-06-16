All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

789 Clarkson Street #702

789 North Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Location

789 North Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Capitol Hill 7th floor !! - Live the city life in the heart of Capitol Hill.

Amazing city views in this sun-drenched corner unit with nearly floor-to-ceiling windows -- and it's all within walking distance to bars, restaurants, grocery stores and arts venues. Location.....

The living room, with its wood floors, leads into a dining area and a walk-through kitchen updated with contemporary cabinets and appliances. Check out the city views from the three bedrooms!! Utilize all three of the light-filled rooms for sleeping or turn the smaller one into an office.

This place will not last, Location, Location, Location..

Call Today for your Showing!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3708930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 789 Clarkson Street #702 have any available units?
789 Clarkson Street #702 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 789 Clarkson Street #702 currently offering any rent specials?
789 Clarkson Street #702 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 Clarkson Street #702 pet-friendly?
Yes, 789 Clarkson Street #702 is pet friendly.
Does 789 Clarkson Street #702 offer parking?
No, 789 Clarkson Street #702 does not offer parking.
Does 789 Clarkson Street #702 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 789 Clarkson Street #702 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 Clarkson Street #702 have a pool?
No, 789 Clarkson Street #702 does not have a pool.
Does 789 Clarkson Street #702 have accessible units?
No, 789 Clarkson Street #702 does not have accessible units.
Does 789 Clarkson Street #702 have units with dishwashers?
No, 789 Clarkson Street #702 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 789 Clarkson Street #702 have units with air conditioning?
No, 789 Clarkson Street #702 does not have units with air conditioning.
