Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

768 S Jasmine St Available 08/07/20 Remodeled 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom ~ Beautiful back yard and covered porch - Fabulous updated 5 bedroom 2 bath home with finished basement near Garland Park. This gorgeous home offers a desirable open floor plan with hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. This home has a large living room, updated bathrooms and bright kitchen with beautiful 42" cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The home comes with 3 bedroom upstairs including the large master bedroom with private bath! Downstairs you will find 2 non-conforming bedrooms with an additional large family room, perfect for entertaining! Take the party outside on your very own covered stamped concrete patio. The patio boasts a unique, tongue and groove ceiling and ceiling fan. Pair this with the homes beautiful landscape, 1 car garage and additional storage shed and you have a home that you need to see to believe!



Additional Lease Terms:

*$40.00 Application fee

*Deposit Due at Lease Signing

*No Pets

*Resident pays all utilities

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check



