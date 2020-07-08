All apartments in Denver
768 S Jasmine St.
768 S Jasmine St

768 South Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Location

768 South Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
768 S Jasmine St Available 08/07/20 Remodeled 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom ~ Beautiful back yard and covered porch - Fabulous updated 5 bedroom 2 bath home with finished basement near Garland Park. This gorgeous home offers a desirable open floor plan with hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. This home has a large living room, updated bathrooms and bright kitchen with beautiful 42" cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The home comes with 3 bedroom upstairs including the large master bedroom with private bath! Downstairs you will find 2 non-conforming bedrooms with an additional large family room, perfect for entertaining! Take the party outside on your very own covered stamped concrete patio. The patio boasts a unique, tongue and groove ceiling and ceiling fan. Pair this with the homes beautiful landscape, 1 car garage and additional storage shed and you have a home that you need to see to believe!

Additional Lease Terms:
*$40.00 Application fee
*Deposit Due at Lease Signing
*No Pets
*Resident pays all utilities
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4504814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 768 S Jasmine St have any available units?
768 S Jasmine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 768 S Jasmine St have?
Some of 768 S Jasmine St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 S Jasmine St currently offering any rent specials?
768 S Jasmine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 S Jasmine St pet-friendly?
No, 768 S Jasmine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 768 S Jasmine St offer parking?
Yes, 768 S Jasmine St offers parking.
Does 768 S Jasmine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 768 S Jasmine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 S Jasmine St have a pool?
No, 768 S Jasmine St does not have a pool.
Does 768 S Jasmine St have accessible units?
No, 768 S Jasmine St does not have accessible units.
Does 768 S Jasmine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 768 S Jasmine St does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

