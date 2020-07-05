767 Roslyn Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77cec660a0 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings.*** Welcome home! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home with almost 1200 sq ft of living space on multiple levels located in the high demand Lowry neighborhood. Spacious Main Floor with carpeted Living Area and Hardwood Floors throughout updated Kitchen, Dining and Office Nook. Kitchen includes stainless appliances and granite tile counters. Private balcony access off Dining Room. Upper Level features washer/dryer and 2 Master Bedrooms with ensuite Bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets! 2 Car Attached Garage. Great location just blocks from Crescent Park/Playground and Montclair Recreation Center. Close proximity to the Lowry Town Center with grocery, local eateries and shops as well as local and private schools, Library, and sports fields. Convenient to Downtown, Denver Tech Center, Cherry Creek Shopping & Anschutz Medical Campus. Available September 25th Walk To Lowry Town Center Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping