767 Roslyn Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

767 Roslyn Street

767 Roslyn St · No Longer Available
Location

767 Roslyn St, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77cec660a0 ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current available listings.*** Welcome home! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home with almost 1200 sq ft of living space on multiple levels located in the high demand Lowry neighborhood. Spacious Main Floor with carpeted Living Area and Hardwood Floors throughout updated Kitchen, Dining and Office Nook. Kitchen includes stainless appliances and granite tile counters. Private balcony access off Dining Room. Upper Level features washer/dryer and 2 Master Bedrooms with ensuite Bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets! 2 Car Attached Garage. Great location just blocks from Crescent Park/Playground and Montclair Recreation Center. Close proximity to the Lowry Town Center with grocery, local eateries and shops as well as local and private schools, Library, and sports fields. Convenient to Downtown, Denver Tech Center, Cherry Creek Shopping & Anschutz Medical Campus. Available September 25th Walk To Lowry Town Center Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 Roslyn Street have any available units?
767 Roslyn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 767 Roslyn Street have?
Some of 767 Roslyn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 Roslyn Street currently offering any rent specials?
767 Roslyn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 Roslyn Street pet-friendly?
No, 767 Roslyn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 767 Roslyn Street offer parking?
Yes, 767 Roslyn Street offers parking.
Does 767 Roslyn Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 767 Roslyn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 Roslyn Street have a pool?
No, 767 Roslyn Street does not have a pool.
Does 767 Roslyn Street have accessible units?
No, 767 Roslyn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 767 Roslyn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 767 Roslyn Street does not have units with dishwashers.

