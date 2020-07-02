765 N Marion St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Denver Square Home in the hear of Denver, just blocks to Cheeseman Park, Cherry Creek and Downtown Denver. Large open rooms, bright, 100+ year old home with great updates. 4 bedrooms, oversized master with walk-in closet, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, gas fireplace. Other features include partially finished basement with great storage space, large fenced backyard, 2 car garage.



No Pets Please. No Smoking. Trash/Recycling included also included in rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.



Amenities: A/C, Air Conditioning, Unfinished Basement, Large 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Great Location, Hardwood Floors, Renovated Kitchen, Historic Home