765 N Marion St

Wonderful Denver Square Home in the hear of Denver, just blocks to Cheeseman Park, Cherry Creek and Downtown Denver. Large open rooms, bright, 100+ year old home with great updates. 4 bedrooms, oversized master with walk-in closet, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors, gas fireplace. Other features include partially finished basement with great storage space, large fenced backyard, 2 car garage.
No Pets Please. No Smoking. Trash/Recycling included also included in rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.
