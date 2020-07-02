All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

7551 E 26th Ave

7551 E 26th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7551 E 26th Ave, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7b9a3c014 ----
***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all current postings.***

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome with almost 1500 sq ft of living space located in the 29th Avenue Neighborhood of Stapleton.

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home including stairs!

Spacious, open living space with Great Room, Dining Area and Kitchen that includes vaulted ceilings, breakfast bar, pantry and tiled gas fireplace.

Upstairs Loft can be used as a Den, Study or Play Area and features access to private balcony.

Master Suite includes second private balcony, huge walk-in closet with custom built-ins and 5 piece tiled Bathroom.

2 car attached Garage; Central air; Ceiling fans; Washer and dryer located upstairs.

Just blocks from Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Pocket Parks/Playgrounds, Dog Park and Tennis Courts.

Close proximity to Central Park Rec Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, 80 Acre Central Park and Playground, the other five Community Pools, trails/walking paths, Westerly Creek Greenbelt, and some of Denver\'s top schools: Westerly Creek/ Swigert/Denver Discover/Isabella Bird/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST.

Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.

**6 MONTH LEASE ONLY**

Available May 11th

Bike/Walk/Run Trails
Dog Park
Light Rail Station
Multiple Parks And Playgrounds
Six Community Pools
Tennis Courts
Top Denver Schools
Walking Distance To Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7551 E 26th Ave have any available units?
7551 E 26th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7551 E 26th Ave have?
Some of 7551 E 26th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7551 E 26th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7551 E 26th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7551 E 26th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7551 E 26th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7551 E 26th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7551 E 26th Ave offers parking.
Does 7551 E 26th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7551 E 26th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7551 E 26th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7551 E 26th Ave has a pool.
Does 7551 E 26th Ave have accessible units?
No, 7551 E 26th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7551 E 26th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7551 E 26th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

