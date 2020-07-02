7551 E 26th Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome with almost 1500 sq ft of living space located in the 29th Avenue Neighborhood of Stapleton.



Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home including stairs!



Spacious, open living space with Great Room, Dining Area and Kitchen that includes vaulted ceilings, breakfast bar, pantry and tiled gas fireplace.



Upstairs Loft can be used as a Den, Study or Play Area and features access to private balcony.



Master Suite includes second private balcony, huge walk-in closet with custom built-ins and 5 piece tiled Bathroom.



2 car attached Garage; Central air; Ceiling fans; Washer and dryer located upstairs.



Just blocks from Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, Pocket Parks/Playgrounds, Dog Park and Tennis Courts.



Close proximity to Central Park Rec Center, East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, 80 Acre Central Park and Playground, the other five Community Pools, trails/walking paths, Westerly Creek Greenbelt, and some of Denver\'s top schools: Westerly Creek/ Swigert/Denver Discover/Isabella Bird/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



**6 MONTH LEASE ONLY**



Available May 11th



