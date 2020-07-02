All apartments in Denver
749 Newton Street, Unit 751
749 Newton Street, Unit 751

749 Newton St · No Longer Available
Location

749 Newton St, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit features fresh paint, new flooring, granite counter-tops, stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer/dryer, spacious living room, good-sized bedrooms, off-street parking, and a fenced yard.

It is located in Villa Park, within walking distance of the Perry Street Light Rail Station, parks, and schools. Great shopping, restaurants, and movie theaters are also nearby, as is easy access to Downtown via the light rail, US-6 (6th Avenue) and US-40 (Colfax Ave).

NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Newton Street, Unit 751 have any available units?
749 Newton Street, Unit 751 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 Newton Street, Unit 751 have?
Some of 749 Newton Street, Unit 751's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 Newton Street, Unit 751 currently offering any rent specials?
749 Newton Street, Unit 751 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Newton Street, Unit 751 pet-friendly?
No, 749 Newton Street, Unit 751 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 749 Newton Street, Unit 751 offer parking?
No, 749 Newton Street, Unit 751 does not offer parking.
Does 749 Newton Street, Unit 751 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 749 Newton Street, Unit 751 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Newton Street, Unit 751 have a pool?
No, 749 Newton Street, Unit 751 does not have a pool.
Does 749 Newton Street, Unit 751 have accessible units?
No, 749 Newton Street, Unit 751 does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Newton Street, Unit 751 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 Newton Street, Unit 751 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
