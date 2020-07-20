All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 7395 E Eastman Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
7395 E Eastman Ave
Last updated September 30 2019 at 9:15 PM

7395 E Eastman Ave

7395 East Eastman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7395 East Eastman Avenue, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** MOVE-IN SPECIAL GET $50 OFF YOUR 1ST 6 MONTHS!! *** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Shadow Woods community will welcome you with 914 square feet of living space!Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with an island and granite counter-tops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony and access to the clubhouse, community pool, and fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Hutchinson Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options including Whole Foods and Target. Travel is easy with quick access to Hampden Ave.Pets may be negotiable. No cats or puppies, sorry!Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.*** MOVE-IN SPECIAL GET $50 OFF YOUR 1ST 6 MONTHS!! *** Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.Real Property Management Coloradowww.303rent.com303-873-RENT(7368)Equal Opportunity Housing*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.*Prices and availability subject to change.Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7395 E Eastman Ave have any available units?
7395 E Eastman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7395 E Eastman Ave have?
Some of 7395 E Eastman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7395 E Eastman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7395 E Eastman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7395 E Eastman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7395 E Eastman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7395 E Eastman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7395 E Eastman Ave offers parking.
Does 7395 E Eastman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7395 E Eastman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7395 E Eastman Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7395 E Eastman Ave has a pool.
Does 7395 E Eastman Ave have accessible units?
No, 7395 E Eastman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7395 E Eastman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7395 E Eastman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Logan Collection
999 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Detroit
1504 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDenver 2 Bedroom Apartments
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Apartments
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University