7395 E Eastman Ave

*** MOVE-IN SPECIAL GET $50 OFF YOUR 1ST 6 MONTHS!! *** This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Shadow Woods community will welcome you with 914 square feet of living space!Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with an island and granite counter-tops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony and access to the clubhouse, community pool, and fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Hutchinson Park. Also nearby are many shopping/dining options including Whole Foods and Target. Travel is easy with quick access to Hampden Ave.Pets may be negotiable. No cats or puppies, sorry!Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.*** MOVE-IN SPECIAL GET $50 OFF YOUR 1ST 6 MONTHS!! *** Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.Real Property Management Coloradowww.303rent.com303-873-RENT(7368)Equal Opportunity Housing*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.*Prices and availability subject to change.Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

