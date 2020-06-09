All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

737 Hudson Street

737 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

737 Hudson Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
For showing appointments please use the contact property manager email tab. A lot of thought and imagination went into renovating this lovely bungalow and you will sense it the minute you walk in the front door. lots of light here to show off the hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms. Bedrooms are good size, there is a media room in the finished basement and there is plenty of storage room. The grounds are professionally designed and maintained. Back yard is private and has separate vegetable garden with separate sprinkler system. The garage has been faced with reclaimed bricks to match the exterior of the home. Dogs are allowed with additional security deposit.Renters Insurance Required. . .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Hudson Street have any available units?
737 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Hudson Street have?
Some of 737 Hudson Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
737 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Hudson Street is pet friendly.
Does 737 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 737 Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 737 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Hudson Street have a pool?
Yes, 737 Hudson Street has a pool.
Does 737 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 737 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Hudson Street has units with dishwashers.

