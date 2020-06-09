737 Hudson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking pool garage media room

For showing appointments please use the contact property manager email tab. A lot of thought and imagination went into renovating this lovely bungalow and you will sense it the minute you walk in the front door. lots of light here to show off the hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms. Bedrooms are good size, there is a media room in the finished basement and there is plenty of storage room. The grounds are professionally designed and maintained. Back yard is private and has separate vegetable garden with separate sprinkler system. The garage has been faced with reclaimed bricks to match the exterior of the home. Dogs are allowed with additional security deposit.Renters Insurance Required. . .