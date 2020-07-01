733 E 2nd Ave #104

Amenities

2 beds/1 bath in Country Club Location! - Incredible location in the heart of Country Club. Quiet, charming secure building close to shopping, restaurants and major transportation.

This adorable vintage condo has been updated and is the perfect place to call home with neutral paint, beautiful wood floors and architectural details through out. The family room is spacious and has a dining area with a large windows. The kitchen has been updated and has all the appliances you would want.

The 2nd bedroom has an separate entrance/exit to the interior hallway of the building. There is plenty of closet space for all of your storage needs.

1 Reserved parking space. Washer/Dryer provided in the lower level of the building for a nominal charge.

This complex is quiet and close to downtown, Cherry Creek, Country Club, Trader Joes, Grocery stores, shopping and dining, parks, Cherry Creek Trail, Auraria and multiple medical campuses.

This condo is well maintained and attractive.

Great location for major transportation, bus, highways.

12 month lease minimum, tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance

NO smoking of any kind please

1st and security deposit to move in

$40 application fee per lease signer

Electric NOT included

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Tenant must provide proof of renter's liability insurance

Pets may be allowed. Please inquire

(RLNE2965502)