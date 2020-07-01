All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
733 E 2nd Ave #104
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

733 E 2nd Ave #104

733 East 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

733 East 2nd Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 beds/1 bath in Country Club Location! - Incredible location in the heart of Country Club. Quiet, charming secure building close to shopping, restaurants and major transportation.
This adorable vintage condo has been updated and is the perfect place to call home with neutral paint, beautiful wood floors and architectural details through out. The family room is spacious and has a dining area with a large windows. The kitchen has been updated and has all the appliances you would want.
The 2nd bedroom has an separate entrance/exit to the interior hallway of the building. There is plenty of closet space for all of your storage needs.
1 Reserved parking space. Washer/Dryer provided in the lower level of the building for a nominal charge.
This complex is quiet and close to downtown, Cherry Creek, Country Club, Trader Joes, Grocery stores, shopping and dining, parks, Cherry Creek Trail, Auraria and multiple medical campuses.
This condo is well maintained and attractive.
Great location for major transportation, bus, highways.
12 month lease minimum, tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance
NO smoking of any kind please
1st and security deposit to move in
$40 application fee per lease signer
Electric NOT included
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Tenant must provide proof of renter's liability insurance
Pets may be allowed. Please inquire
Call to schedule a showing today

(RLNE2965502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 E 2nd Ave #104 have any available units?
733 E 2nd Ave #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 E 2nd Ave #104 have?
Some of 733 E 2nd Ave #104's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 E 2nd Ave #104 currently offering any rent specials?
733 E 2nd Ave #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 E 2nd Ave #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 E 2nd Ave #104 is pet friendly.
Does 733 E 2nd Ave #104 offer parking?
Yes, 733 E 2nd Ave #104 offers parking.
Does 733 E 2nd Ave #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 733 E 2nd Ave #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 E 2nd Ave #104 have a pool?
No, 733 E 2nd Ave #104 does not have a pool.
Does 733 E 2nd Ave #104 have accessible units?
No, 733 E 2nd Ave #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 733 E 2nd Ave #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 E 2nd Ave #104 does not have units with dishwashers.

