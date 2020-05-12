All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
7250 Eastmoor Drive #112
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:00 AM

7250 Eastmoor Drive #112

7250 Eastmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7250 Eastmoor Drive, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 Bedroom Townhome By DTC! Near Southmoor Train Station - Updated townhome close to Southmoor Train Station, DTC, downtown and airport. Fully updated unit with one covered attached garage and guest parking - Open concept living area with nice fireplace, kitchen has high end stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertop with extension for bar stools, mosaic tiles. Half bathroom on the main floor and two bathrooms on second floor. Master bedroom with modern updated bathroom and his/her closets.

Nice patio area with walkout to the trails in the community. Community fitness center and pool to enjoy. Water, trash, heat and front yard maintenance are included.

Only a short term lease....no longer than 9 months.

Professionally Managed by Shari Oliver-Watkins Owner/Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.

(RLNE3333667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 have any available units?
7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 have?
Some of 7250 Eastmoor Drive #112's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 currently offering any rent specials?
7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 is pet friendly.
Does 7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 offer parking?
Yes, 7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 offers parking.
Does 7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 have a pool?
Yes, 7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 has a pool.
Does 7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 have accessible units?
No, 7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 does not have accessible units.
Does 7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7250 Eastmoor Drive #112 does not have units with dishwashers.
