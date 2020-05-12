7250 Eastmoor Drive #112

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Wonderful 2 Bedroom Townhome By DTC! Near Southmoor Train Station - Updated townhome close to Southmoor Train Station, DTC, downtown and airport. Fully updated unit with one covered attached garage and guest parking - Open concept living area with nice fireplace, kitchen has high end stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertop with extension for bar stools, mosaic tiles. Half bathroom on the main floor and two bathrooms on second floor. Master bedroom with modern updated bathroom and his/her closets.



Nice patio area with walkout to the trails in the community. Community fitness center and pool to enjoy. Water, trash, heat and front yard maintenance are included.



Only a short term lease....no longer than 9 months.



Professionally Managed by Shari Oliver-Watkins Owner/Associate Broker, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc.



(RLNE3333667)