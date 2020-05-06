All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:20 AM

722 W 5th Ave

722 West 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

722 West 5th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Adorable home with high ceilings, exposed brick, wood floors, and a doggy door to sunny fenced patio. Pet-friendly, non-smoking attached unit in a quiet row. Gas stove, stainless steel appliances, A/C, washer / dryer, and 100 sf unfinished basement storage included. Does not come furnished. Owner pays water, trash, sewer. Tenant pays for gas / electric, internet, tv.
Walk to Santa Fe Arts District and South Broadway restaurants. Centrally located with easy access to I-25, downtown / RiNo, and 6th Ave to play in the mountains. Ample street parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 W 5th Ave have any available units?
722 W 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 W 5th Ave have?
Some of 722 W 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 W 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
722 W 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 W 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 722 W 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 722 W 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 722 W 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 722 W 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 722 W 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 W 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 722 W 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 722 W 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 722 W 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 722 W 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 W 5th Ave has units with dishwashers.
