722 W 5th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Adorable home with high ceilings, exposed brick, wood floors, and a doggy door to sunny fenced patio. Pet-friendly, non-smoking attached unit in a quiet row. Gas stove, stainless steel appliances, A/C, washer / dryer, and 100 sf unfinished basement storage included. Does not come furnished. Owner pays water, trash, sewer. Tenant pays for gas / electric, internet, tv.

Walk to Santa Fe Arts District and South Broadway restaurants. Centrally located with easy access to I-25, downtown / RiNo, and 6th Ave to play in the mountains. Ample street parking available.