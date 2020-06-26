All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 719 27th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
719 27th Street
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

719 27th Street

719 27th Street · (303) 433-0711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

719 27th Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 719 27th Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
719 27th Street Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled Row Home in Highly Desirable RiNo Neighborhood - Newly Remodeled Row Home in Highly Desirable RiNo Neighborhood. This handsome end unit, brick row home, situated on a pretty tree lined street, is so close to anything you could ever want. Surrounded by breweries, coffee shops, concert venues, parks, shopping (Central Market), and restaurants. Enter your cute front porch into an air conditioned open and airy living and dining area. Hard wood floors, big windows, and stylish fixtures throughout. The kitchen remodel features quartz counters and gourmet sink. Your back porch is perfect for grilling and your urban patio garden. Upstairs you'll find two high ceiling bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs is a spa-like bathroom (freshly remodeled), laundry area, 2nd living area/flex room, and storage space. 1 off street parking spot, 1 block from light rail Welton station, and walking distance to Coors Field. This area is such a great place to live! Dog Friendly, Water included.

****Please be aware that we do not accept Zillow’s Rental Manager tool for applications. All applications must be submitted through the Fry Properties website.

(RLNE4206467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 27th Street have any available units?
719 27th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 27th Street have?
Some of 719 27th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
719 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 719 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 719 27th Street offers parking.
Does 719 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 27th Street have a pool?
No, 719 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 719 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 719 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 719 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 719 27th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity