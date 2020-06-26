Amenities

719 27th Street Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled Row Home in Highly Desirable RiNo Neighborhood - Newly Remodeled Row Home in Highly Desirable RiNo Neighborhood. This handsome end unit, brick row home, situated on a pretty tree lined street, is so close to anything you could ever want. Surrounded by breweries, coffee shops, concert venues, parks, shopping (Central Market), and restaurants. Enter your cute front porch into an air conditioned open and airy living and dining area. Hard wood floors, big windows, and stylish fixtures throughout. The kitchen remodel features quartz counters and gourmet sink. Your back porch is perfect for grilling and your urban patio garden. Upstairs you'll find two high ceiling bedrooms and a full bath. Downstairs is a spa-like bathroom (freshly remodeled), laundry area, 2nd living area/flex room, and storage space. 1 off street parking spot, 1 block from light rail Welton station, and walking distance to Coors Field. This area is such a great place to live! Dog Friendly, Water included.



