714 Fairfax St

**PRICE DROP!!!!** Updated Historic Denver Gem!! - This is an incredible, unique home located in one of Denver's best spots. Close to downtown, you can enjoy all of the conveniences and luxuries this home has to offer. Your new home is in a gorgeous historic neighborhood and offers up easy access to freeways for a speedy, work week commute. Your new home has amazing curb appeal and a classic interior that has been completely updated. Your new home has newer tile and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has beautiful stainless steel appliances and custom counter tops. As well, there is a very spacious dining room, ready and waiting for your family holiday dinners. The living room and finished basement both have cozy, wood burning, fireplaces. Both bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, fixtures and new tile in the shower and bath tub stalls. Your back yard is large and in charge and fully fenced. As well, there is tons of extra parking. Your driveway is long and paved and leads to a 2 car detached garage. Last but not least, your home comes complete with central AC and Heat. You'll stay cozy no matter the season. It's ready and waiting so call today to schedule a tour!! See you soon!!



Additional Lease Terms:

* 12-month lease term

*No Pets

*Washer / Dryer Hookups ONLY (Units not included)

*Tenant Pays Gas & Electric

*Tenant must maintain renters insurance

*$40.00 application fee

*Deposit due at lease signing

*Applicants required to pass credit and criminal background checks



