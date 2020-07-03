704 Pearl Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a968bc08b ---- ***Please visit www.TJCREALESTATE.com for all current available listings.*** Villa Living! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Mediterranean Style Condo with almost 900 sq ft of living space located in the Capital Hill neighborhood of Denver. Open floor plan includes Living Area, Dining and Kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and access to quaint patio that overlooks the Pool and Courtyard. Master Bedroom offers full private Bath with stunning blue Spanish tile. Stackable Washer/Dryer included; 2 Parking Spots in Garage. Just blocks away from grocery, restaurants, entertainment and shops! Trader Joes, Table 6, Esquire Theater and more! Mintues to Cheesman Park, Downtown Denver and Cherry Creek Shopping. Easy access to I-6 and I-25. Available August 1st Public Transportation Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping