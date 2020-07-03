All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 704 Pearl Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
704 Pearl Street
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

704 Pearl Street

704 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

704 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a968bc08b ---- ***Please visit www.TJCREALESTATE.com for all current available listings.*** Villa Living! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Mediterranean Style Condo with almost 900 sq ft of living space located in the Capital Hill neighborhood of Denver. Open floor plan includes Living Area, Dining and Kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and access to quaint patio that overlooks the Pool and Courtyard. Master Bedroom offers full private Bath with stunning blue Spanish tile. Stackable Washer/Dryer included; 2 Parking Spots in Garage. Just blocks away from grocery, restaurants, entertainment and shops! Trader Joes, Table 6, Esquire Theater and more! Mintues to Cheesman Park, Downtown Denver and Cherry Creek Shopping. Easy access to I-6 and I-25. Available August 1st Public Transportation Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Pearl Street have any available units?
704 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Pearl Street have?
Some of 704 Pearl Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
704 Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 704 Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 704 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 704 Pearl Street offers parking.
Does 704 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 Pearl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Pearl Street have a pool?
Yes, 704 Pearl Street has a pool.
Does 704 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 704 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Patina
65 Ogden St
Denver, CO 80218
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University