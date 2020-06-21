All apartments in Denver
700 N Washington St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

700 N Washington St

700 Washington Street · (970) 420-6442
Location

700 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Capitol Hill Condo - Property Id: 113317

Great place for individuals or couples to call home in an AMAZING part of Denver - Capitol Hill! Our condo is available beginning May 6th for a one year lease. The kitchen is newly remodeled with soft-shut cabinets and an added mini fridge. The building comes with all of the amenities that one can ask for! The building is controlled access with a doorman for added safety. The unit has it's own washing machine and every floor (2-10) has a washer and dryer for community use. One off-street, half covered parking spot comes INCLUDED in the price, three guest spots are available for guest use and on street parking is usually easy to find. Building amenities include: fitness room, newly remodeled community room with half kitchen and TV, sauna, steam room, indoor pool, indoor jacuzzi, back patio with sunbathing chairs. Small pets may be allowed. Updated unit includes jetted tub, newly remodeled open kitchen layout with lots of cabinets and storage space. $500 non-refundable move-in fee (HOA).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113317
Property Id 113317

(RLNE5857042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 N Washington St have any available units?
700 N Washington St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 N Washington St have?
Some of 700 N Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 N Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
700 N Washington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 N Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 700 N Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 700 N Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 700 N Washington St does offer parking.
Does 700 N Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 N Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 N Washington St have a pool?
Yes, 700 N Washington St has a pool.
Does 700 N Washington St have accessible units?
No, 700 N Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 700 N Washington St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 N Washington St has units with dishwashers.
