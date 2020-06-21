700 N Washington St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking pool hot tub sauna

Capitol Hill Condo - Property Id: 113317



Great place for individuals or couples to call home in an AMAZING part of Denver - Capitol Hill! Our condo is available beginning May 6th for a one year lease. The kitchen is newly remodeled with soft-shut cabinets and an added mini fridge. The building comes with all of the amenities that one can ask for! The building is controlled access with a doorman for added safety. The unit has it's own washing machine and every floor (2-10) has a washer and dryer for community use. One off-street, half covered parking spot comes INCLUDED in the price, three guest spots are available for guest use and on street parking is usually easy to find. Building amenities include: fitness room, newly remodeled community room with half kitchen and TV, sauna, steam room, indoor pool, indoor jacuzzi, back patio with sunbathing chairs. Small pets may be allowed. Updated unit includes jetted tub, newly remodeled open kitchen layout with lots of cabinets and storage space. $500 non-refundable move-in fee (HOA).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/113317

Property Id 113317



(RLNE5857042)