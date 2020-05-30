All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019

6975 E 2nd Avenue

6975 E 2nd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6975 E 2nd Ave, Denver, CO 80220
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please use email link for showing appointments, Tucked away but within walking distance to Lowry shops cafes, etc. Living area is quite large and very open and bright with easy flow to the kitchen and master bedroom. Fresh coat of paint. Kitchen is large with gas range and good appliances, cabinets and counter tops Close by is the laundry room with washer dryer and sink, a large office space or kids playroom with a half bath. Two bedrooms upstairs both with large closets and access to a full bath. There is a small back yard with privacy fence.Two car attached garage. This home faces the park for all ages. Small dogs allowed with additional security deposit. Fifteen month lease desired. Available now..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6975 E 2nd Avenue have any available units?
6975 E 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6975 E 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 6975 E 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6975 E 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6975 E 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6975 E 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6975 E 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6975 E 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6975 E 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 6975 E 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6975 E 2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6975 E 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 6975 E 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6975 E 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6975 E 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6975 E 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6975 E 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
