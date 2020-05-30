6975 E 2nd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning fireplace

Please use email link for showing appointments, Tucked away but within walking distance to Lowry shops cafes, etc. Living area is quite large and very open and bright with easy flow to the kitchen and master bedroom. Fresh coat of paint. Kitchen is large with gas range and good appliances, cabinets and counter tops Close by is the laundry room with washer dryer and sink, a large office space or kids playroom with a half bath. Two bedrooms upstairs both with large closets and access to a full bath. There is a small back yard with privacy fence.Two car attached garage. This home faces the park for all ages. Small dogs allowed with additional security deposit. Fifteen month lease desired. Available now..