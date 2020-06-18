All apartments in Denver
655 North Ogden Street
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

655 North Ogden Street

655 Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Speer
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

655 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
**15 or 27 month lease options available**

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1186671.

This incredible home 5 bedroom, 2 bath home has a total of 3000 square feet of living space, including a great room and media room. Cozy up by the gas fireplace in the living room or enjoy meals in the breakfast nook or dining room. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen, complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, as well as a pantry for extra storage. Other great features include hardwood floors, built-in shelves, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer in the unit. Parking includes a 2 car detached garage. Relax and enjoy the Colorado sun in the fenced yard, complete with sprinkler system, and on the patio.

Located minutes from Downtown Denver, this home offers everything you want and more! Multiple shops and restaurants located nearby, as well as Cheesman Park and the Denver Botanical Gardens. Denver Health is just down the street, as well as Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Travel is a breeze with access to 6th and 8th Avenue, as well as I-25.

*** Please note, due to Denver occupancy laws, no more than 3 unrelated people may occupy the property, pending an occupancy permit. ***

**15 or 27 month lease options available**

Trash and recycling are included in the rent.

1 pet allowed with owner approval and deposit.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1186671.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.
Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 North Ogden Street have any available units?
655 North Ogden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 North Ogden Street have?
Some of 655 North Ogden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 North Ogden Street currently offering any rent specials?
655 North Ogden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 North Ogden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 North Ogden Street is pet friendly.
Does 655 North Ogden Street offer parking?
Yes, 655 North Ogden Street offers parking.
Does 655 North Ogden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 North Ogden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 North Ogden Street have a pool?
No, 655 North Ogden Street does not have a pool.
Does 655 North Ogden Street have accessible units?
No, 655 North Ogden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 655 North Ogden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 North Ogden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
