655 North Ogden Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

**15 or 27 month lease options available**



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1186671.



This incredible home 5 bedroom, 2 bath home has a total of 3000 square feet of living space, including a great room and media room. Cozy up by the gas fireplace in the living room or enjoy meals in the breakfast nook or dining room. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen, complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, as well as a pantry for extra storage. Other great features include hardwood floors, built-in shelves, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer in the unit. Parking includes a 2 car detached garage. Relax and enjoy the Colorado sun in the fenced yard, complete with sprinkler system, and on the patio.



Located minutes from Downtown Denver, this home offers everything you want and more! Multiple shops and restaurants located nearby, as well as Cheesman Park and the Denver Botanical Gardens. Denver Health is just down the street, as well as Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Travel is a breeze with access to 6th and 8th Avenue, as well as I-25.



*** Please note, due to Denver occupancy laws, no more than 3 unrelated people may occupy the property, pending an occupancy permit. ***



Trash and recycling are included in the rent.



1 pet allowed with owner approval and deposit.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.