All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
6495 E Happy Canyon Rd
Last updated May 6 2019 at 7:33 PM

6495 E Happy Canyon Rd

6495 East Happy Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Southmoor Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6495 East Happy Canyon Road, Denver, CO 80237
Southmoor Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
gym
pool
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Sorry, no pets! This charmingly cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is conveniently located in the Denver Tech Center. Brand new carpet, interior paint, and updated kitchen with gorgeous cabinets! Great corner unit has stunning tile work in each bathroom, courtyard views, and very large windows. Very large living area and closets for storage throughout the condo. Includes access to the community pool, fitness center, and laundry room, or choose to use the washer and dryer hookups in unit. One mile from light rail at Belleview Station, close proximity to Eastmoor Park, food and entertainment, I-225, and I-25. Located in the Canyon Club Condominiums.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd have any available units?
6495 E Happy Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd have?
Some of 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6495 E Happy Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd offer parking?
No, 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd has a pool.
Does 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6495 E Happy Canyon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
2701 Federal
2701 Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University