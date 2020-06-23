6495 E Happy Canyon Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated gym pool courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry pool

Sorry, no pets! This charmingly cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is conveniently located in the Denver Tech Center. Brand new carpet, interior paint, and updated kitchen with gorgeous cabinets! Great corner unit has stunning tile work in each bathroom, courtyard views, and very large windows. Very large living area and closets for storage throughout the condo. Includes access to the community pool, fitness center, and laundry room, or choose to use the washer and dryer hookups in unit. One mile from light rail at Belleview Station, close proximity to Eastmoor Park, food and entertainment, I-225, and I-25. Located in the Canyon Club Condominiums.