6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 Available 06/01/20 Cute Plaza de Monaco Condo - Welcome to this adorable top floor Condo, in this desirable neighborhood near Hampden! Make your way into the large open living, and dinning room. Step out of the living room onto your private balcony. Come through to the nicely updated kitchen, with all new SS appliances. Finally the very spacious master, large enough for a little office area, and boasts a en-suite bath. AMENITIES GALORE! The Club House includes a Indoor/Outdoor Pool, Spa/Hot Tub, Exercise Room, Game Room with pool tables, Kitchen, Tennis Courts, Laundry facility, and Plenty of off street parking. Close to all the amenities that Hampden has to offer including Whole foods, the mall at Tamarac Square, and two movie theaters This property is a must see, schedule your showing today!



(RLNE4077053)