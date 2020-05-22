All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307
6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307

6455 E Bates Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6455 E Bates Ave, Denver, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
tennis court
6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 Available 06/01/20 Cute Plaza de Monaco Condo - Welcome to this adorable top floor Condo, in this desirable neighborhood near Hampden! Make your way into the large open living, and dinning room. Step out of the living room onto your private balcony. Come through to the nicely updated kitchen, with all new SS appliances. Finally the very spacious master, large enough for a little office area, and boasts a en-suite bath. AMENITIES GALORE! The Club House includes a Indoor/Outdoor Pool, Spa/Hot Tub, Exercise Room, Game Room with pool tables, Kitchen, Tennis Courts, Laundry facility, and Plenty of off street parking. Close to all the amenities that Hampden has to offer including Whole foods, the mall at Tamarac Square, and two movie theaters This property is a must see, schedule your showing today!

(RLNE4077053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 have any available units?
6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 have?
Some of 6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 currently offering any rent specials?
6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 is pet friendly.
Does 6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 offer parking?
Yes, 6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 offers parking.
Does 6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 have a pool?
Yes, 6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 has a pool.
Does 6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 have accessible units?
No, 6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 does not have accessible units.
Does 6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6455 E. Bates Ave Unit 4-307 does not have units with dishwashers.

