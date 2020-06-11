All apartments in Denver
6125 W Sumac Ave
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:20 PM

6125 W Sumac Ave

6125 West Sumac Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6125 West Sumac Avenue, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful 3500 Finished SF home home in coveted Grant Ranch neighborhood with loads of fantastic amenities. Finished floor boards throughout main level. Includes 4 bedrooms upstairs. Master with large bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. 3 additional good sized bedrooms. Laundry conveniently located upstairs. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops with open floor plan into living area. Main floor also includes formal dining room and sitting room as well as office. Finished basement includes movie room with projector and theater seats, workout room with T.V. and a game room. Great fenced backyard with built in basketball court. Two car spacious garage. Tenants have access to community amenities including pool, lake, village center and tennis courts! 12 month lease or ending 6/30/20 or 7/31/20 $3200 a month One month Security Deposit. Good income and credit required. Square footage is approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 W Sumac Ave have any available units?
6125 W Sumac Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6125 W Sumac Ave have?
Some of 6125 W Sumac Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 W Sumac Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6125 W Sumac Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 W Sumac Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6125 W Sumac Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6125 W Sumac Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6125 W Sumac Ave offers parking.
Does 6125 W Sumac Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6125 W Sumac Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 W Sumac Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6125 W Sumac Ave has a pool.
Does 6125 W Sumac Ave have accessible units?
No, 6125 W Sumac Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 W Sumac Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6125 W Sumac Ave has units with dishwashers.
