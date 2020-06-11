6125 W Sumac Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym game room on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

Wonderful 3500 Finished SF home home in coveted Grant Ranch neighborhood with loads of fantastic amenities. Finished floor boards throughout main level. Includes 4 bedrooms upstairs. Master with large bathroom and spacious walk-in closet. 3 additional good sized bedrooms. Laundry conveniently located upstairs. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops with open floor plan into living area. Main floor also includes formal dining room and sitting room as well as office. Finished basement includes movie room with projector and theater seats, workout room with T.V. and a game room. Great fenced backyard with built in basketball court. Two car spacious garage. Tenants have access to community amenities including pool, lake, village center and tennis courts! 12 month lease or ending 6/30/20 or 7/31/20 $3200 a month One month Security Deposit. Good income and credit required. Square footage is approximate.